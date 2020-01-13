Winter break has come and gone, and although the winds of winter continue to send a chill down our spines, the spring semester has arrived. Ready or not, Texas A&M is back in session, and in the next six months, our lives will have changed forever.
Throughout my time as a student, I have always viewed the spring semester as an opportunity for a fresh start. It begins with the dawning of a new year and is typically a time when people seem more consciously aware of their good and bad decisions. As the semester moves along, we either grow with the flowers or wilt with the weeds. Our outcomes depend on the choices we make, and I hope only the best for all of you.
Although Kellen Mond and Co. won’t be suiting up this semester — as tough as that may be for many of you — we still have a plethora of other sporting events to attend. Maybe take some time to check out the 10th ranked Texas Aggie women’s basketball team, led by Chennedy Carter. Perhaps you prefer baseball, softball or tennis as your sport of choice. Regardless of your preference, A&M’s premier athletic programs will be on full display this spring.
If sports don’t pique your interest, worry not because A&M offers plenty for students to do to get involved on campus. There is a TEDxTAMU event and a groovy art symposium in March, and seminars for every interest and choice of major throughout the semester. Of course, you could always utilize your interests and join one of the hundreds of student groups on campus.
A bit of advice from me: engaging with your peers is what the college experience at A&M is all about. Grades are vital to your success. However, don’t burn yourself out. Find some time for yourself and keep an open mind to trying new things. The Aggie Network only grows when we engage with one another. Life isn’t always about what you know; often it’s about whom you know.
There will be times when events test you beyond your mental fortitude, but there are resources available for all of your needs. If you find yourself struggling with a class, then refer to the Academic Success Center. If you find yourself in need of counseling, make your way to the offices of Counseling and Psychological Services.
Whether you are a new student, a returning student, a professor or an employee of A&M, welcome back to the most magnificent university in Texas, and for that matter, the world! The stronger you start, the easier it will be to maintain your success as the semester moves along. Some of you may have already circled Spring Break on your calendars, while others may be taking the semester one day at a time. Regardless, I hope all of you are as excited as I am for the start of the new semester. May your exams be seamless and may your essays write themselves.
