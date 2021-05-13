Freshman year Emily arrived in Aggieland incredibly ambitious, yet arrogant. As a third generation Aggie that spent a lot of weekends in College Station growing up, I was excited to finally be a student myself and honestly thought I knew everything there was to know.
That attitude didn’t last long as I was quickly humbled by the vastness of Texas A&M.
I was the typical freshman – excited to meet new people, make new friends and get involved in one of the thousand student organizations A&M has to offer. My eager self immediately applied to three organizations and was absolutely devastated to be informed of my rejection from all of them. I was confused, heartbroken and lonely.
Looking back, I’m thankful for the trio of rejections I received. Freshman year allowed me to find a friend in Jesus like never before. That year was full of personal growth and spiritual maturity, and for that, I am grateful.
Sophomore year Emily experienced a lot of answered prayers. I was given the opportunity to work in A&M’s athletic department and met who I now consider to be my dearest friends through Delight Ministries and Kappa Alpha Theta.
I removed the word “no” from my vocabulary and allowed my social calendar to become overwhelmingly full. Any time I was tempted to complain about my busy schedule, I quickly reminded myself that I finally had what I prayed and longed for so deeply: community.
Despite having to set my alarm for 4 a.m., I’m glad I didn’t pass up the opportunity to attend College GameDay when the crew came to College Station for the A&M-Clemson football game. Even though it was pouring down rain, standing alongside Wellborn to witness former President George H.W. Bush being laid to rest on campus was absolutely worth it. And although I was exhausted from standing for nearly five hours already, there was no way I could turn down the invitation to celebrate A&M’s seven-overtime win over LSU.
Those moments and many more from sophomore year are what made me realize when people say your college years are the best of your life, they’re right.
Junior year Emily had one word on her mind: “bloom.” As an upperclassman that had established myself in various capacities, my goal was simply to flourish where I had been planted.
Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic quite literally uprooted that goal when A&M sent students home for the Spring Break-turned-summer vacation.
I found myself bitter and frustrated as I attempted to stay academically motivated while finishing the semester back home via Zoom. I received my Aggie Ring from a UPS delivery driver and all sporting events were suspended a few weeks after I joined The Battalion as a sports journalist — convenient timing!
It didn’t take long for me to miss College Station. I missed my friends, going to class and debating at which coffee shop I wanted to spend the next several hours studying. Part of me even missed competing for a parking spot on sorority row for chapter meetings each Monday night.
As disappointing as it was to be robbed of half a semester in Aggieland, I couldn’t help but consider how blessed I am to attend a university I love so dearly — a place I yearned to return to.
Senior year Emily was determined to make up for lost time. I sought joy in late night Songfest practices, took advantage of a week’s worth of canceled classes due to the snowstorm and accepted the challenge of stepping into a leadership role within my Bible study.
Other highlights of senior year include discovering The Kyle House, becoming a flag football Intramural champion, dunking my ring and experiencing my final year of undergrad alongside my sister, Audrey’s, first as an Aggie — whoop!
The fact that I’m walking the stage next week seems impossible. It feels like just yesterday my family was helping me move into my dorm room. I still remember thinking “What now?” as I watched them drive out of the parking lot that day.
Throughout my time as an A&M student, I’ve experienced some high highs, low lows and a lot of ordinary days in between. More than anything else, the past four years are a testament of The Lord’s faithfulness and provision. I am filled with gratitude and will forever be in awe of Texas A&M.
Emily Wedemeyer is an agricultural communications and journalism senior and sports writer for The Battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.