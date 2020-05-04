Like many graduates, my time in college was filled with late nights, long test days and studying, but as I look back on my time at A&M what I remember most happened outside the classroom. I feel so fortunate to have been encouraged and inspired by classmates, friends and professors. I learned so many things, not least of all to continue learning and always be curious.
From my first football game in the student section to watching this April’s Muster online, I experienced what it means to be an Aggie.
Graduation celebrations look unlike how I expected they would, but I have felt so thankful for the Aggie community that has gathered (digitally) to make the end of my college career memorable.
As I face uncertainties in the future, I am glad to know that my time at A&M has prepared me for overcoming challenges and finding new opportunities.
Coming to A&M as a transfer student, I feared I might miss out on being a part of organizations and traditions. I soon discovered how quick Aggies are to welcome someone new. Arriving at the Transfer Student Conference I began a conversation with a stranger who would soon become one of my best friends and roommate at A&M. It has been through A&M that I have made friendships that will last long after classes are over.
To students returning to Aggieland in the summer or fall, the best advice I can give you is to challenge yourself and try new things.
There are opportunities to find new challenges here in Aggieland. In kinesiology classes I learned things and challenged myself like I never thought I would. Taking a rock climbing class I overcame fears of heights and gained a whole new respect for the sport while making friends along the way. Taking a scuba diving class I am well on my way to gaining a diving certification with which a whole new world of possibilities is opened up for me.
Through the university’s study abroad programs I had the opportunity to spend 10 weeks taking classes in Valparaiso, Chile. Spending the summer outside of the country, I learned many things about Chile’s history and people, but I also learned about myself.
As a writer for the Battalion newspaper I have met fascinating people and been fortunate to share their stories.
Jane Turchi is an international studies senior and special sections editor for The Battalion.
