The Battalion’s editorial staff is on Day 3 of social distancing to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Here’s what they’re watching in their downtime.
Samantha Mahler’s Pick: “The Parent Trap” (Disney+)
Samantha is the editor-in-chief of The Battalion
The 1996 remake with Lindsay Lohan has it all, as shown in my tweet below.
the parent trap has everything you could ever want. a vineyard. london. summer camp. wedding dresses. cute golden retriever. dennis quaid in a cowboy hat. not to mention lindsey lohan playing the role of two twins onscreen at once. no other film will ever live up to it— samantha mahler (@mahlersamantha) November 23, 2018
And yeah, I’m well aware I spelled our heroic queen’s name wrong in my tweet. I was young, naive and in need of a copy editor for my personal social media. Send me your resume if you’re interested in the position.
Hannah Falcon’s Pick: “Psych” (Amazon Prime)
Hannah is the managing editor for The Battalion
I grew up watching this show. Every week, my family would gather around the TV to see what Shawn and Gus would get themselves into next. “Psych” has something for everyone: mystery, humor, romance and a great theme song. But best of all, there’s eight seasons, one musical, one movie and a second movie in the works. So, it’ll take you at least a couple days to binge.
Sanna Bhai’s Pick: “The Bold Type” (Hulu)
Sanna is the news editor for The Battalion
With each episode tackling a stereotype, this show takes you through the journey of three strong female leads exploring the world of fashion at a top fashion magazine, Scarlet. They are proud feminists who take their daily challenges and work through them by supporting each other, breakthrough journalistic writing and embracing social media. They explore themselves and their lives with each passing episode, making the show relatable and inspiring, not only for women but for men as well.
Brady Stone’s Pick: “American Horror Story” (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime)
Brady is an assistant news editor for The Battalion
Through the nine seasons you can see Sarah Paulson as a medium, a fearless journalist, a witch, conjoined twins, a drug addict, a medium (again), an actress, a woman with many phobias and another witch. Is Twitter still talking about RANGEEEE? You really can’t go wrong.
Julia Potts’ Pick: “Community” S:1-6 (Hulu)
Julia is an assistant news editor for The Battalion
Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs and Chevy Chase make the most unlikely of study buddies in a show that takes being the underdog to a whole new level. The show features characters whose lives have landed them in Greendale Community College, Home of the Human Beings. The bright character personalities and the hilarious script make for a fun watch every time, and welcome some wonderful guests along the way. If you give it a shot, you’ll find it’s pretty “cool cool cool”. Don’t worry you’ll get it later...
Hollis Mills’ Pick: “Contagion” (Hulu)
Hollis is the life & arts editor for The Battalion
Yep, I'm going to be this guy. Steven Soderbergh's pandemic-powder keg, “Contagion,” is gobs of trashy fun, or at least that's how I viewed it nine years ago. Today, it's the employee training video we all need to properly self-quarantine. Watch it once, twice or three times. Appreciate it. Learn from it. Then stay your selfish ass at home. “Better Call Saul” (S1-4) is also available to stream on Netflix. It's a better show than “Breaking Bad,” so watch it too.
Cole Fowler’s Pick: Chantal Akerman Collection (Criterion Channel)
Cole is the arts criticism editor for The Battalion
Of all the great films and artists the Criterion Channel features on their site, one of their best and most important selections is their “Directed by Chantal Akerman” collection. From her short films and her harrowingly personal film “News From Home” to her meticulously crafted masterpiece, the nearly three and a half hour “Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles,” the collection is a perfect introduction to her existential exploration of sexuality and isolation in the 1970s.
Keagan Miller’s Pick: “Frances Ha” (Netflix)
Keagan is the assistant arts criticism editor for The Battalion
Noah Baumbach’s black and white 2012 film “Frances Ha” is the kind of movie that leaves you happy, the kind that makes you want to watch it again the second it ends. Starring Greta Gerwig in one of her most free and lively roles, the film follows an average New Yorker as she deals with daily life and the social loss and subsequent recovery of a friend. Gerwig’s Frances is extremely relatable, and her cheerful optimism is infectious. Even when she’s sad, the character is magnetic. “Frances Ha” is a personal favorite, and exactly the kind of film we all need right now.
Hannah Underwood’s Pick: “Friday Night Lights” (Hulu)
Hannah is the sports editor for The Battalion
Come on, I had to. Texas Forever.
Jackson King’s Pick: “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Netflix)
Jackson is the assistant sports editor for The Battalion
When looking for content to watch several times over, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is one of my favorites, combining top-notch musical songs with a comedy that satirizes everything about movie fantasies, whether that be romantic comedies or revenge movies. This musical sitcom deals with real-world, complex issues, such as mental health, finding happiness in your life and failing to live up to expectations. With all four seasons available on Netflix, and all of the shows songs available to view on their YouTube channel, I can’t recommend highly enough this quirky yet worth-your-time comedy.
Meredith Seaver’s Pick: “Band of Brothers” (Amazon Prime)
Meredith is the photo chief for The Battalion
Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks produced this miniseries based on Stephen Ambrose’s non-fiction book about a group of paratroopers that start World War II on D-Day and finish at Hitler’s home. In high school I decided to read the book prior to watching the series and it was the best decision I could’ve made. As a WWII buff I can say I’ve watched it too many times to count. So order the book and watch the series and see how well the details are portrayed on your screen. “Currahee!”
Kaylee Cogbill’s Pick: “Spinning Out” (Netflix)
Kaylee is the assistant photo chief for The Battalion
Netflix’s “Spinning Out” is filled with drama and focuses on real topics. It touches on mental health issues, like bipolar disorder, and the severity that can come with super competitive sports, like figure skating. I watched this show during the first few weeks of the spring semester and could not turn it off (I watched it during many production nights). So much drama starts to develop between the characters, everyone thinks the others are out to get them, it is a great show to keep you sucked in.
Lexi Ellis’ Pick: “The O.C.” (Hulu)
Lexi is the engagement editor for The Battalion
Nothing will take your mind off of the pandemic like tacky silver and blue eyeshadow, beautiful beach scenes and everything else you’d expect from an early 2000s cheesy teen drama. Ryan Atwood comes from a tragic upbringing and gets adopted by a ritzy family, instantly making waves and starting drama in the town. “The O.C.” was my favorite show in high school, so it comforts me to watch while I’m living back at home. The lavish parties, romance and scandals will leave you wanting more after each episode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.