The Battalion’s editorial staff has practiced social distancing for the past month to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Here are the artists, albums and podcasts they’ve been listening to in their downtime.
Samantha Mahler’s Pick: “DeAnn” by Zach Bryan
Samantha is the editor-in-chief of The Battalion
If you’re a country music fan and haven’t heard of Zach Bryan, you’d better change that fast. With Evan Felker-inspired songwriting and a voice resembling Tyler Childers, Bryan is everything I love about the genre. After going viral on Twitter last summer, Bryan took his acoustic guitar and recorded “DeAnn” in an AirBnB using mattresses to create a studio. In “Don’t Give up on Me,” Bryan sings about “sleeping in, eating food leftover from last night,” which I think we can all relate to during quarantine. There really isn’t a better album to listen to when you’re up late at night thinking about how alone you feel.
Hannah Falcon’s Pick: Quinn XCII
Hannah is the managing editor for The Battalion
Quinn XCII is one of my favorite artists. He’s got a lot of songs that remind me of summer time, such as “Winnebago” and “Another Day in Paradise.” He’s also got songs that I feel relate to what many people may be going through at the moment, including “Panama” and “Life Must Go On.” Whether you want something relatable or something to cheer you up, I highly recommended Quinn XCII.
Sanna Bhai’s Pick: The Daily (podcast)
Sanna is the news editor for The Battalion
Quick thirty minute episodes inform you about what’s going on in the world and don’t worry, it’s not only about the Coronavirus. An extension of The New York Times, the show always explains the why that you may have never asked yourself. In the words the amazing host Micheal Barbaro, “this is what you need to know today.”
Brady Stone’s Pick: Lana Del Rey
Brady is an assistant news editor for The Battalion
Lana Del Rey’s entire discography is a masterpiece, but her sixth studio album is her best since the “Video Games” era. Aptly named after the 20th century illustrator, “Norman F***ing Rockwell!” abandons Lana’s traditional sound and lyrics laced with idyllic americana to give a more realistic look at today’s America. NFR is easily the best album of 2019 and it has stayed on repeat for me well into 2020. Please DM me on Twitter if you would like to discuss anything Lana Del Rey because I, quite frankly, am obsessed.
Julia Potts’ Pick: “Eagles” by Eagles
Julia is an assistant news editor for The Battalion
This is one of my favorite albums of all time and I listened to it so many times, my record is now warped. One of the reasons it is my favorite is because it has my favorite song, "Peaceful Easy Feeling," and has some of the other big hits from the Eagles that never get old. It's a great album to listen to, whether you are happy, sad or mad, and it makes my day brighter every time I listen to it.
Hollis Mills’ Pick: “What Separates Me from You” by A Day to Remember
Hollis is the life & arts editor for The Battalion
If you’re as sad and lonesome as I am every waking moment, and you aren’t doing your work, you have no desire to walk past the mailbox and you don’t have a clue of what the future holds, nor do you care, then you’re in junior high and A Day to Remember is all you need right now.
Rebecca Morris’ Pick: “The Magnus Archives” (podcast)
Rebecca is the assistant life & arts editor for The Battalion
Odd as it may sound, I have been binging the Magnus Archives podcast on Acast. Something about the calming voice telling creepy tales is reminiscent of Welcome to Night Vale, another one of my listening go-to’s. The Magnus Archives is a horror/thriller story podcast with plenty of episodes to help get you through quarantine with a bit of mystery.
Cole Fowler’s Pick: The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Cole is the arts criticism editor for The Battalion
“Nice ride.”
Hannah Underwood’s Pick: “Harold Saul High” by Koe Wetzel
Hannah is the sports editor for The Battalion
It’s #sadboihours here in East Texas, and what better way to celebrate (or lament) being stuck in East Texas than with Mr. East Texas himself.
Jackson King’s Pick: The Weekly Planet (podcast)
Jackson is the assistant sports editor for The Battalion
Ever since I started watching him on YouTube, I’ve loved Mr. Sunday Movies' blend of insightful movie news with irreverent comedy. This translated to the podcast he produces, The Weekly Planet, feeling like an extension of his YouTube channel. In this show, Mr. Sunday Movies and co-host Nick Mason detail the entertainment news of the week while they both make each other laugh with the stupidest bits. In this time of self distancing, The Weekly Planet is a healthy distraction and is worth a play.
Robert Castro’s Pick: “Skin” by Flume
Robert is the multimedia editor for The Battalion
Flume is one of this decade’s best electronic music producers, and this is highlighted greatly with his sophomore grammy winning album “Skin.” The use of unique textures and sounds will get you grooving and transport you sonically to another dimension. If you ever feel like listening to something otherworldly that makes you dance, I highly recommend this album and other Flume classics like “Drop the Game” and his new track “The Difference.”
Jane Turchi’s Pick: Tulus
Jane is the special sections editor for The Battalion
While you might not be able to take a flight anywhere, music can transport you. That’s why I suggest exploring the work of Tulus, a popular artist from Indonesia. For those coffeehouse vibes without the coffeehouse, brew a houseroast and sit down to listen to the song “Monokrom.” The perfect mood for at-home study days or essay writing.
Want to hear more social distancing-inspired music? Listen to our playlist on Spotify!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.