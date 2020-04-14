Phone and Headphones

What The Battalion Staff is listening to during quarantine

The Battalion’s editorial staff has practiced social distancing for the past month to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Here are the artists, albums and podcasts they’ve been listening to in their downtime.

DeAnn

"DeAnn" by Zach Bryan was released on Aug 24, 2019.

Samantha Mahler’s Pick: “DeAnn” by Zach Bryan

Samantha is the editor-in-chief of The Battalion

If you’re a country music fan and haven’t heard of Zach Bryan, you’d better change that fast. With Evan Felker-inspired songwriting and a voice resembling Tyler Childers, Bryan is everything I love about the genre. After going viral on Twitter last summer, Bryan took his acoustic guitar and recorded “DeAnn” in an AirBnB using mattresses to create a studio. In “Don’t Give up on Me,” Bryan sings about “sleeping in, eating food leftover from last night,” which I think we can all relate to during quarantine. There really isn’t a better album to listen to when you’re up late at night thinking about how alone you feel.

Quinn XCII

Quinn XCII is a singer and songwriter from Detroit, Michigan.

Hannah Falcon’s Pick: Quinn XCII

Hannah is the managing editor for The Battalion

Quinn XCII is one of my favorite artists. He’s got a lot of songs that remind me of summer time, such as “Winnebago” and “Another Day in Paradise.” He’s also got songs that I feel relate to what many people may be going through at the moment, including “Panama” and “Life Must Go On.” Whether you want something relatable or something to cheer you up, I highly recommended Quinn XCII.

The Daily NYT

"The Daily" host Michael Barbaro airs 30 minute episodes each day as an extension of The New York Times.

Sanna Bhai’s Pick: The Daily (podcast)

Sanna is the news editor for The Battalion

Quick thirty minute episodes inform you about what’s going on in the world and don’t worry, it’s not only about the Coronavirus. An extension of The New York Times, the show always explains the why that you may have never asked yourself. In the words the amazing host Micheal Barbaro, “this is what you need to know today.”

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is an American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and poet.

Brady Stone’s Pick: Lana Del Rey

Brady is an assistant news editor for The Battalion

Lana Del Rey’s entire discography is a masterpiece, but her sixth studio album is her best since the “Video Games” era. Aptly named after the 20th century illustrator, “Norman F***ing Rockwell!” abandons Lana’s traditional sound and lyrics laced with idyllic americana to give a more realistic look at today’s America. NFR is easily the best album of 2019 and it has stayed on repeat for me well into 2020. Please DM me on Twitter if you would like to discuss anything Lana Del Rey because I, quite frankly, am obsessed.

Eagles

"Eagles" by Eagles was released on June 1, 1972.

Julia Potts’ Pick: “Eagles” by Eagles

Julia is an assistant news editor for The Battalion

This is one of my favorite albums of all time and I listened to it so many times, my record is now warped. One of the reasons it is my favorite is because it has my favorite song, "Peaceful Easy Feeling," and has some of the other big hits from the Eagles that never get old. It's a great album to listen to, whether you are happy, sad or mad, and it makes my day brighter every time I listen to it.

What Separates Me from You

A Day to Remember released their album "What Separates Me from You" on Nov 15, 2010.

Hollis Mills’ Pick: “What Separates Me from You” by A Day to Remember

Hollis is the life & arts editor for The Battalion

If you’re as sad and lonesome as I am every waking moment, and you aren’t doing your work, you have no desire to walk past the mailbox and you don’t have a clue of what the future holds, nor do you care, then you’re in junior high and A Day to Remember is all you need right now.

The Magnus Archives

"The Magnus Archives" is horror/drama podcast that has been streaming since March 2016.

Rebecca Morris’ Pick: “The Magnus Archives” (podcast)

Rebecca is the assistant life & arts editor for The Battalion

Odd as it may sound, I have been binging the Magnus Archives podcast on Acast. Something about the calming voice telling creepy tales is reminiscent of Welcome to Night Vale, another one of my listening go-to’s. The Magnus Archives is a horror/thriller story podcast with plenty of episodes to help get you through quarantine with a bit of mystery.

Tokyo Drift Soundtrack

"The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift Soundtrack" was released on June 20, 2006.

Cole Fowler’s Pick: The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Cole is the arts criticism editor for The Battalion

“Nice ride.”

Harold Saul High

"Harold Saul High" was released by Koe Wetzel on June 21, 2019.

Hannah Underwood’s Pick: “Harold Saul High” by Koe Wetzel

Hannah is the sports editor for The Battalion

It’s #sadboihours here in East Texas, and what better way to celebrate (or lament) being stuck in East Texas than with Mr. East Texas himself.

The Weekly Planet

"The Weekly Planet" is a podcast extension of the YouTube channel produced by Mr. Sunday Movies.

Jackson King’s Pick: The Weekly Planet (podcast)

Jackson is the assistant sports editor for The Battalion

Ever since I started watching him on YouTube, I’ve loved Mr. Sunday Movies' blend of insightful movie news with irreverent comedy. This translated to the podcast he produces, The Weekly Planet, feeling like an extension of his YouTube channel. In this show, Mr. Sunday Movies and co-host Nick Mason detail the entertainment news of the week while they both make each other laugh with the stupidest bits. In this time of self distancing, The Weekly Planet is a healthy distraction and is worth a play.

Skin

Flume released their album "Skin" on May 27, 2016.

Robert Castro’s Pick: “Skin” by Flume

Robert is the multimedia editor for The Battalion

Flume is one of this decade’s best electronic music producers, and this is highlighted greatly with his sophomore grammy winning album “Skin.” The use of unique textures and sounds will get you grooving and transport you sonically to another dimension. If you ever feel like listening to something otherworldly that makes you dance, I highly recommend this album and other Flume classics like “Drop the Game” and his new track “The Difference.”

Tulus

Tulus is an Indonesian singer and songwriter.

Jane Turchi’s Pick: Tulus

Jane is the special sections editor for The Battalion

While you might not be able to take a flight anywhere, music can transport you. That’s why I suggest exploring the work of Tulus, a popular artist from Indonesia. For those coffeehouse vibes without the coffeehouse, brew a houseroast and sit down to listen to the song “Monokrom.” The perfect mood for at-home study days or essay writing.

Want to hear more social distancing-inspired music? Listen to our playlist on Spotify!

