Imagine a show that combined concepts from “Stranger Things,” “Game of Thrones” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” It sounds too good to be true, but alas, director Lee Toland Krieger has given us quite the show through his recent release “Shadow and Bone.” This Netflix original series is based on novels written by Leigh Bardugo and debuted on the streaming service on April 23.
Oh, but where to begin. The series kicks off to a great start by introducing the main character Alina Starkov, played by Jessie Mei Li. Throughout the series, Starkov’s character development is exceptional, but she has room to grow. Li fits so well into this role, it almost feels as if it was made for her. From emotions of fright in episode one to confidence in episode eight, Li is up for the challenge and presents herself magically through her character.
Watching the journey she pursues is fascinating and only fuels the rest of the storylines. All of these storylines couldn’t have clashed together any more perfectly as they do. Romance, humor, passion and friendship dominate specific storylines that make the entire show that much more entertaining. Watching the characters weave a perfect basket of entertainment is sure to make somebody’s must-watch list. The conflicts that present themselves throughout the show are unexpected, keeping the audience on their toes and eager to see what comes next.
“Shadow and Bone” is one of a kind, but some of its concepts appear in some other popular shows, making it even more thrilling. The foundation of the series showcases the idea of the unknown, and that lies in the world of Grisha, or people with magical powers, and kingdoms that intertwine with good, old fashioned war. Each part of the show was executed phenomenally, making it hard not to binge-watch the entire season in a day or two.
Archie Renaux plays his character, Malyen, well through strength and perseverance. Kit Young encaptures the audience through his humor and plays his character, Jesper Fahey, brilliantly throughout the series. Ben Barnes is a noticeable face in his role as Prince Caspian in the Narnia films but has returned in “Shadow and Bone” as General Kirigan, or the Darkling. Barnes plays a heavy role and delivers nothing short of amazing. Without Barnes’s outstanding performance, the show would be lacking in several areas. This series has loads of great actors and actresses who introduce the audience into this alternate world of shadows and light.
The costume design, sets and CGI captivate the world known as Grishaverse inside “Shadow and Bone” and make it incredibly hard not to be intrigued by the magic shown on screen. The costume design fits each character like a glove, physically and personality-wise. Kevin Eldon, the screenwriter for the show, also has a significant role in the show's success. “Shadow and Bone” is written in a way that every sentence spoken through dialogue continues the idea that the characters are in this complex universe.
Season one of this series is jam-packed in every aspect. It is hard to unpack every significant detail that made it worth the watch. This show belongs in the top ranks among other great films and shows — “Shadow and Bone” is just that good.
