Initially released in Australia, “Predestination” made its way to the United States in 2015. Writer-directors Michael and Peter Spierig decided to bring the short story “All The Zombies,” written by Robert A. Heinlein, to the screen and ponder its unique concept by combining the paradoxical story with finding one’s purpose. Starring Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook and Noah Taylor, “Predestination” follows a temporal agent that tries to stop a series of bombings before they happen.
“Predestination” tells a unique story purely through its complex plot, and all other aspects of the film merely support it. The beginning of the film introduces a good foundation for the plot to build itself on because of the continuous dialogue, but as the story continues, it takes many turns through unexpected circumstances. Despite the attention to detail and the complexity of the plot, watching the series of events unfold pays off once the story begins to pick up. “Predestination” is paced quite well for the story it tells in an hour and 37 minutes; thus the length does not grudgingly drag the story.
Hawke and Snook make a great duo when it comes to completing the story. They complement the other’s great performances. Hawke distinguished his acting performance throughout the film by covering a broad spectrum of emotions in a firm, but non-overbearing, way. Snook does an unbelievable job of tackling a side love story from contrasting perspectives and ultimately brings the film full circle. Snook’s character endures multiple unpleasant encounters, and she confronts this by embracing what her character brings to the table. Snook portrays the emotional turmoil throughout the film and makes the audience feel for her even if they don’t necessarily relate to what she is going through.
Through “Predestination,” the dialogue plays a critical role in clarifying different scenes. Early on in the film, Snook and Hawke begin an interesting conversation at a local bar, and their conversation ultimately sets up the rest of the film. As the film introduces Snook’s character by her narration of a personal story, her dialogue alone is fascinating enough to draw the audience toward a greater meaning of the film. Some of the scenes throughout the film rely on the conversation to help play out the rest of the story.
“Predestination” is an intricate film but at the same time, can be overwhelming due to the vast amount of detail. This film does have an uncomfortable aspect to it and goes to lengths that some people’s minds might not typically want to go to, which could deter some people away. However, this discomforting aspect of the film helps carry out the initial idea, and without it the film would be extremely disappointing. This trippy time travel film will leave some feeling baffled, confused and flat out uncomfortable.
