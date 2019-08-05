My time at Texas A&M can be summed up with one word — mesmerizing. Capturing someone’s complete attention as if by magic.
Growing up, all I wanted to do was go to A&M and live in College Station. During my sophomore year of high school, I realized my time in college would be cut short after I joined an accelerated learning program. With two years of college done by the time I graduated high school, I knew I had to make the most of my time at A&M.
During my two years here, I’ve managed to make great friendships, cover more games than I can count and strengthen my faith. A&M captured my attention in all facets of my life. It challenged me academically, socially — for an awkward person like me, this was a big one — and religiously. Needless to say, the last two years were filled with moments and opportunities I couldn’t have experienced anywhere else.
As with many things in life, this journey was not done alone.
To my family, thank you for being my most critical editors and my biggest supporters. You made coming home a nice vacation, and always answered my FaceTime calls when something embarrassing happened to me and I had to tell someone. Mom and Dad, it’s not an easy thing having four kids, but you make us each feel loved and seen. Joshua, Bella and Ava, you pushed me to be better in every way and I’m so happy you were my first best friends.
To my cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents, thank you for all the food gift cards. It was a lifesaver. But more importantly, thank you for being The Battalion’s biggest fan and always supporting my dreams. We are usually the loudest people anywhere we go, so I can’t wait to hear everybody in Reed on Friday.
To my friends and mentors, thank you for being there and keeping me laughing through each step of the way. When I decided to become a journalist, I didn’t think I would experience half the things I have experienced in the past two years. Through my internships I was able to experience news through the lens of different journalists and reporters. The Batt gave me some of my best friends at A&M, and opened the door to opportunities and experiences that have already helped me in my post-college career. I will miss walking into the office and seeing my best buds everyday (you too Mr. Pils).
Although it hasn’t hit me that I’m walking the stage on Friday, I know I will be mesmerized, yet again, by A&M and the people who got me to this point.
Thanks and Gig’em.
Abigail Ochoa is an agricultural communications and journalism senior and Editor-In-Chief for The Battalion.
