On Oct. 9, Bahamas released a new album titled “Sad Hunk.” The album has generally a more melancholic feel than his previous albums and this is certainly due to the country’s current political and social climate. Though the album is less positive than those in the past, it is still not lacking in quality.
The album opens with “Trick To Happy,” which perfectly follows Bahamas’ typical soft rock sound. Though the track has a rather sad topic, it still has the power to cause the listener to feel at ease and eerily at peace. The main idea of the track is asking the rhetorical question, “Is there some trick to being happy?” Many people are likely to relate to this question during these trying times. As the pandemic seems to have no end and many lives have been affected negatively, people around the world have been struggling with mental health. This track is great because it gives those people something to relate to and may help them feel less alone.
Bahamas incorporates an older music style with “Done Did Me No Good.” The best way to describe the guitar style in this track is straight swank. This track is musically the strongest on the album, and is kind of a shame it was placed so early in the album. The best line in the track is, “And if you think I got it all figured out, it’s just another way to hide my doubt.” This is a relatable line to most people, especially those of us in college. While many people may seem to have their lives together and all figured out, they are really just better at masking their doubts. This can also be applied in the age of social media, where many people project their “accomplishments” for the world to see, while they may actually be at a low point in their lives. It is safe to say Bahamas created a relatable banger yet again.
“Up With The Jones” is also a great track on the album. Bahamas sticks to the general theme of people trying so hard to show off to make themselves look good, and ultimately feel better about themselves. However, this feeling is only temporary and often leaves us in debt. The song describes things such as buying the latest technology every year and spending all of this money constantly just to feel as though we fit in. The line, “I’m broke and now I’m finally free” goes to show that society has caused us to be trapped in the shackles of materialism. Once we learn to do what makes us happy instead of others, we will finally feel free.
Many people during this day and age feel as though they are inadequate compared to societal standards and because of this, try to do the most to keep up with what they feel will make others approve of them. This album is great because it reminds us that at the end of the day, other people do not care about what we are up to and it matters more to make ourselves happy. Give this album a listen, it will likely be relatable to most audiences.
