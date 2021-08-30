Howdy, and welcome back to Aggieland!
Despite the uncertainty of this tumultuous past year-and-a-half, we have finally arrived back on campus. I’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time! We have so many exciting opportunities ahead of us as we begin to navigate the fall 2021 semester: we can experience fightin’ Texas Aggie football games in a full Kyle Field, once again spend time with our friends outside of Zoom breakout rooms and attend classes face-to-face. This year, I want to challenge you all to hold on to the hope and fortitude that has kept us pushing forward throughout the pandemic. We have learned to innovate, collaborate and educate ourselves more than ever before. Let's use these tools, and the knowledge we’ve acquired, as we go into this year and work to keep the Aggie spirit strong.
I am so happy to be able to interact with students on campus (in person!) in the year ahead. My job as the Student Body President is to listen to the voices of all students, so please don’t ever hesitate to reach out to me at sbp@tamu.edu. Come say ‘Howdy’ at my office hours in Koldus 126B from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays during the fall semester. Let’s work together to create an Aggieland that you want to see — I look forward to hearing from you!
While all of the aforementioned are surely things to be excited about, I also recognize the hesitations experienced by many students as we return to campus for the fall. But if we learned anything over the course of COVID-19, it’s that when Aggies work together, we can overcome all obstacles. It is our responsibility to keep the Aggie community safe as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Get tested at the many free COVID-19 testing sites set up across campus, and please get vaccinated. Also, don’t forget that it’s mandatory for all Texas A&M students to report if they test positive for COVID-19. Keep in mind that this also applies if you are in close contact with anyone who tests positive! To learn more about this year’s COVID-19 mitigation policies, please visit tamu.edu/coronavirus.
We all have to do our part in order to protect Aggieland, and I have faith that each and every one of us will rise to the occasion.
Thanks, Gig ‘Em, & BTHO Fall 2021!
Natalie Parks, Class of 2022
