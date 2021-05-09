The end of one of the hardest years in history is in sight.
Since spring 2020, The Battalion has reported on the issues students and professors have faced in the classroom and beyond. Aggies faced job losses and the deferral of internship offers, and many have changed their career paths due to instability. Additionally, many have been affected personally by the pandemic, whether it be financial hardship or having to socially distance from friends and family members.
But as this semester winds down, there is hope in sight. As you read this, millions of vaccinations continue to be administered, and slowing the spread seems within grasp.
Current and former students alike have faced the adversity this academic year has thrown at them with all of A&M’s core values at the forefront.
Despite this adversity, my friends and coworkers at The Battalion have so often put their jobs first during a very tumultuous time for student journalists, and I have them to thank for my strength.
Hannah and Cori, you two have been my rock for the past year. You both are extremely talented and I am so excited to see what you achieve — Hannah after graduation and Cori with one year left at The Batt. I will miss chasing our 11 p.m. deadline every week and our 1 a.m. trips to McDonald’s for a hot and spicy. Y’all are some of my closest friends and your support this past year I cannot repay. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Camryn and Myranda, you are two of the smartest people I know. I couldn’t have chosen anyone better to serve as my managing editors these past two semesters, and thank you for dealing with my shenanigans. Camryn, I am so excited to see you continue to grow in post-college life, and I will continue to be one of your biggest cheerleaders (behind Hollis of course). Myranda, I am so excited to see you lead The Batt into post-pandemic coverage, and I know you will continue to build on the amazing work past editors have established.
To the rest of The Battalion’s staff: All of you could not be more different, but getting to work alongside you as you produced outstanding content for your respective desks has been one of the most rewarding parts of my job. I’m so excited to continue to see your work these upcoming semesters. I know exactly how hard being a student and being a journalist can be, but trust me, your rough patches have paid off.
Angelique, having you in my corner during my term as editor-in-chief has been my biggest blessing. Of course your expertise in journalism and publishing has provided me with so much, but I thank you most of all for your compassion. You have been a go-to not only for work advice but for life advice and even that one time my car was towed. I’m so thankful to have you as a mentor and look forward to my last year in Aggieland with you on my team.
Mr. Pils, to be honest, last summer it felt like we would never get here. From The Battalion’s seemingly endless reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic to your personal experiences at home with your wife being a nurse, this last year was a lot. I thank you so much for not only being The Battalion’s advisor and ad manager but also for showing all of us what it looks like to be a kick-ass parent. You and Honny both deserve all of the pats on the back. As I prepare to move on from The Battalion, it’s reassuring to know you’re just a call away.
To our readers: I am so thankful for the support we have received these last few semesters. Thank you for the retweets, the likes, the comments and the constructive criticism. I have enjoyed editing and producing content for you from news and opinion to life and arts and sports. I hope each of you recover well from this last year and are able to enjoy The Batt’s post-pandemic coverage.
As a writer, I know cliches are a big no-no, but I will leave you with one: this isn’t a goodbye, but a see you later. I look forward to completing my degree this last year in Aggieland and will be popping my head in on occasion to help wherever I am needed. My time as editor is something I will never forget and although I will miss the newsroom, I’m excited to finally get some sunlight.
Thanks and Gig ‘em!
Brady Stone is a journalism junior and editor-in-chief for The Battalion.
