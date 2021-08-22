It has been 17 months since I reported the first Texas A&M student who tested positive for the then-novel coronavirus.
Seventeen months of 2-week quarantines, mask wearing, social distancing and virtual learning. Canceled study abroad trips, sports games, Spring Break plans, Ring Dunks and graduations.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected, and continues to affect, every single Aggie in deeply personal ways. But if there is one thing I have noticed since March of 2020, it is that Aggieland perseveres.
On Monday, Aug. 30, A&M is once again opening its doors to all students, faculty and staff for the first time in nearly a year and a half. The 12th Man will return to Kyle Field in full capacity on Saturday, Sept. 4, as the maroon and white take on Kent State in their first game of the season.
As the campus Starbucks’ lines grow and the classrooms fill for the first time in 17 months, The Battalion staff will be working hard in the basement of the Memorial Student Center, all together again at last, to produce the best content for campus members.
Despite canceled print editions and a remote working environment, The Battalion, too, has persevered to provide the most accurate and timely updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and still share the activities that Aggieland has had to offer throughout the past 17 months.
As we return to our weekly Thursday print schedule and daily web schedule, I can promise you our staff is committed to Aggieland as much as you are as we all return to campus for the fall. This includes new plans coming soon for our social media and multimedia, so make sure to check out thebatt.com, or catch us on all social media platforms @TheBattOnline, to stay up-to-date on the latest events happening on and off campus.
So, whether you are stepping foot on campus for the first time, or coming back after a long awaited return: Welcome Back Ags. Wear your masks, get vaxxed, if you can, and stay safe.
