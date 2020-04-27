You would think that in a university with 54,000 undergraduate students, I would have an easier time finding a date. This last year, I’ve struck out with three swings and misses. To be fair, not everyone is looking for a serious relationship, and I’m not exactly charming or hot. Typically when I deal with a rejection, I lick my wounds and move on. However, the coronavirus decided to take a dunk on my lack of love life and make it impossible to meet new people. Still, just because we may be isolated does not mean we have to be alone.
Some lucky folks who are already in relationships are sadly separated while the pandemic rages. A classic dinner and movie date is impossible, but there are ways you can work around this problem. Streaming a movie and screen sharing it on Zoom with your date is a good substitute. Plus, you don’t have to be silent like in a theater. Another novel idea – have a real conversation. Put making out and other adult activities aside. Sometimes the best thing you can do is talk to one another. Alternatively, you and your significant other can play an online game together (I’m a Minecraft fan, but there are plenty of other great titles).
When COVID–19 first began to shut the state down, I had just started talking to someone. For anyone else in the same situation, the solution is fairly straightforward. Talk to your crush via Snapchat, text message or FaceTime. If you’re feeling old-fashioned, write a letter and send it to your crush in the mail. And don’t type it for goodness’ sake – someone who genuinely likes you will love a handwritten note.
I don’t have anyone special, but for now, I’m swiping left on Tinder and Bumble. I have not had much success with online dating apps, so I’m not going to mess with them any longer. I prefer meeting people in real life. Trying to court a girl behind a keyboard never works for me, and telling people I met my significant other by swiping right seems a bit underwhelming. However, if you are successful with the swipe life, by all means, carry on. Meeting the right people is the hardest part. Unfortunately, for people like me, I’m going to have to wait until after the state lifts social distancing guidelines to find someone new.
To all of my bachelors and bachelorettes out there, do not despair. Take the time in self-isolation to take care of yourself and stop worrying about trying to woo someone else. Learning how to cook, journaling, starting a blog or making crafts are all great ways to express yourself even if you have no one with whom to share them. I will be writing a novel and some poetry to keep myself occupied. Who knows, perhaps one day we will all be sharing our quarantine creations with our significant others.
COVID–19 is making all of our lives harder and lonelier. However, it won’t isolate us for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott is beginning to reopen Texas and lift restrictions. Supposedly, Texas hit its peak on April 24, although other experts estimate it will occur later in May. Nonetheless, society will return to normal, and perhaps I can find a dancing partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.