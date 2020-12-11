Howdy Ags,
We successfully completed a semester unlike any other in Texas A&M’s history — congratulations to each of you, and congratulations to the more than 5,000 students graduating this December!
Let me start by simply saying thank you. At the beginning of the semester I wrote to ask each of you to do a few simple things — practice physical distancing, avoid large crowds and wear a mask — all vital to ensure we could attain our common goal of remaining on campus. Our success as a student body was only possible because you made these small, everyday decisions that together helped keep us safe on campus and in our community and we know this was no easy task. Thanks to your individual sacrifices, we were also able to see many of our important Aggie traditions continue despite these challenges, from Aggie Ring Day and the Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony, to Silver Taps and Midnight Yell Practice. Not to mention Aggie Football — Whoop!
It has always been true that Aggies rise to the occasion, exceed expectations and live by our six Aggie core values. Your reinforcement of these pillars this semester helped set an example for your peers at universities across the country. We know each of these will still be just as critical for our continued success as we look ahead to the spring 2021 semester. Although we don’t yet know all of what next semester will bring, we look forward to more involvement on campus, more opportunities to engage with fellow Aggies and more experiences typical of a spring semester at A&M, such as The Big Event, Campus Muster and Final Review.
I’m sure you are also aware that during this break there is a transition underway. I want to thank President Young and Provost Fierke for their years of service to A&M, and their continued willingness to work alongside student leaders to improve the student experience. I am especially grateful for their nationally-recognized efforts helping guide our university through COVID-19. I wish them success in their new ventures and am excited to welcome our new Interim President Dr. Junkins, and Interim Provost Dr. Weichold. I want to thank them both for being willing to take on this responsibility, and I look forward to working with them to prioritize students and ensure our next semester is just as successful.
It has certainly been a long, challenging semester for us all, but I hope you take comfort in realizing all that you have persevered through this year. The Student Government Association is excited to continue to serve you in 2021, and we encourage you all to take this winter break to fully rest and enjoy time with loved ones.
Continue to do your part, be kind to one another and see you in January!
Gig ‘Em,
Eric Mendoza ‘21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.