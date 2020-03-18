To The Texas A&M Student Body:
I write to you today at a time where things at Texas A&M feel quite different. The student impact of this coronavirus is massive, and right now volatility is not only a word used for the stock market, but in our daily lives.
As we prepare for classes to start next week, I want to assure you that the Texas A&M administration is working every hour with student success in the absolute forefront of their minds. They are doing everything they possibly can to make this transition as easy as possible.
One thing I would like to implore each and every one of you to do is to listen to the guidelines from The CDC, The White House and Texas A&M. Please follow social distancing guidelines. I do understand how many students think that the virus is no big deal and it will not make students ill. And in some instances that may be true. However, it is our generation's job to step up to the plate and help out the people in our communities whose health will be most impacted by this virus. While difficult to imagine, we must acknowledge we can be carriers of this virus, and ultimately change someone else’s life if transmitted. We are all responsible. As President John F. Kennedy once said, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”
Ags, this is critically important in a time like this. Please follow social distancing guidelines and stay away from social gatherings. Aggies always band together and this is no different. We must think about our grandparents and our loved ones that can be impacted in a critical way. Let’s make a positive impact in our communities.
May God Bless America and God Bless Texas A&M University.
Thanks, Gig’em and BTHOcovid-19,
Mikey Jaillet
