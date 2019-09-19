The Core Values of Texas A&M Monument

The Core Values of Texas A&M Monument was installed at the West side of Kyle Field in 2015.

The Aggie Spirit flows through us all. We may not see it, but we can always feel it. Standing on the pedestal of our core values, The Spirit of Aggieland is etched in respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service. These values exemplify what it means to be an Aggie and aim to celebrate all that is Aggieland.

Recently, multiple instances of derogatory comments and slurs aimed at several of our minority and underrepresented communities have been made via social media. Our Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity, Dr. Robin Means Coleman, mentioned in her recent letter to students a powerful quote echoing that people are “sick and tired of being sick and tired.” Unfortunately, I believe this rings true for us all.

Today I, as your Student Body President, joined by student leaders from across our campus, condemn these acts as abhorrent and unacceptable. We firmly believe in the beauty of the United States Constitution and everyone’s First Amendment rights. Aggieland, it is on us to use ours to say these actions do not represent our core values. Going forward, it’s on us to respond directly yet civilly to these acts with the true Aggie Spirit.

Aggieland, let’s continue to push this campus forward! We have the opportunity to do so much good during our time here to unite our community. Join myself and several student leaders by condemning any speech that misrepresents what it means to be an Aggie.

BTHO hate,

Mikey Jaillet ’20 - Student Body President

Karsten Lowe ’20 - Head Yell Leader

Ahmed Gad ’20 - Multicultural Greek Council President

Christina Morrison ’20 - Chair, Student Affairs Fees Advisory Board

Chaide Wynn ’21 - Black Student Alliance Council President

Eric Mendoza ’21 - Speaker of the Student Senate

Ann Elizabeth Tebow ’20 - Student Athlete Advisory Committee President

Elisa Tseng ’20 - International Student Association President

Oriana Koot ’21 - Memorial Student Center President

Samuel Kotch ’20 - Executive Director of Class Councils

Katie Deutsch ’20 - Aggie Network Student Ambassadors - President

Adam Rodriguez ’22 - Aggie Orientation Leader Program

Jack Moody ’20 - Interfraternity Council President

Luis Saldana ’20 - Hispanic Presidents’ Council

Ryan Brown ’20 - Head Director of Fish Camp

Elizabeth Liu ’20 - Editor-In-Chief of Aggieland Yearbook

Madison Pratt ’20 - Collegiate Panhellenic Council President

Bria Perkins ’19 - Residential Housing Association President

Ruben Tillman Jr. ’20- National Pan-Hellenic Council President

Matthew Nguyen ’20 - Asian Presidents’ Council President

Levi D. McClenny ’14 - Texas A&M System Student Regent

Purna Doddapaneni ’20 - Graduate and Professional Student Government

Gregory W. Cross ’20- Campus Ministry Association

Luke P. Thomas ’20 - Corps of Cadets Commander

