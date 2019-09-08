The year so far has been decent, if not great, for movies. The release of the long-anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” marked the end of an era for Marvel, the industry’s biggest movie-making titan right now, and “John Wick: Parabellum” saw the continuation of a different beloved series. “Toy Story 4” also hit theaters earlier this year, finally bringing an end to the beloved animated series that began more than 20 years ago. “Lion King,” “Aladdin” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” may have flopped hard, at least from a critical standpoint, but the year has still seen the release of a few great movies.
However, the year isn’t over yet. This list will examine the most anticipated films of fall 2019, and give you an idea of what to see before the year is over.
1. “Joker”
I’ve been looking forward to the release of this film since I first heard it was in production several months ago. My anticipation has only gone up with each new trailer and early review. Joaquin Phoenix will play Arthur Fleck, a man who slowly transforms into the iconic supervillain and Batman nemesis, the Joker, throughout the movie. It is reported to be a very gritty take on the comic book character, detailing Fleck’s slow descent into utter madness. Phoenix was the perfect casting choice for such a role, and the film is supported not only by him, but by Robert De Niro as well. It’ll be fascinating to see how this film portrays the complex issues it deals with when it releases on Oct. 4.
2. “Ad Astra”
With a cast that includes Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland and a plot that looks like the best thing since “Interstellar,” “Ad Astra” seems intriguing to say the least. The film will tell the emotional story of a father and son separated by time and space, as one embarks on a mission to find his dad and save the world. Early reviews rate the film quite highly, and it looks like “Ad Astra” is shaping up for a grand opening weekend on Sept. 20.
3. “Frozen II”
The tale of Elsa and Anna continues in spectacular fashion in what trailers indicate to be one of Disney’s most visually impressive animated films ever. The characters from 2013’s critically-acclaimed original will return for a distant magical adventure that may determine the fate of the world in which they reside. This winter-themed blockbuster will release on Nov. 22.
4. “Lucy in the Sky”
A movie starring Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm about the psychological and emotional issues astronauts deal with after returning to Earth from space? Sign me up. I only heard about this film recently, but it looks so fascinating that it’s already near the top of my watchlist for this fall. The trailer alone is jam-packed with beautiful and oddly haunting images, so I can only imagine the film itself will be gorgeous, both visually and emotionally. “Lucy in the Sky” releases on October 4.
5. “The Irishman”
Almost all you need to know about this film is who’s involved. Martin Scorsese directs Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in this mob film. Netflix set the movie for a brief, limited run in theaters to qualify it for awards. Then it will appear on the streaming platform on Nov. 27.
There are several other promising movies set for release this fall, but none look as impressive as those above. If this year’s summer blockbusters felt a bit lackluster despite the hits, stay tuned for these films. They may turn this mediocre movie year into a great one yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.