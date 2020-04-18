With millions of Americans stuck inside, many people have found themselves wandering to the kitchen much more often than they used to. This is a quick and easy recipe of one of my favorite treats that I have made while stuck inside this last month.
I always prefer to bake items that are easy to grab and go since I am always on the run. Although we are in a sedentary lifestyle right now, this banana nut muffin is a great snack to take to your at-home office or to the coach as you binge your favorite show.
The best part about this muffin is the crumble topping. It brings a sweet crispy taste to every bite, moving away from the basic banana bread everyone is making. Here is a pro tip: to enjoy them after they have been sitting in the fridge for a day, warm up a muffin for 11 seconds, split it in half, spread some softened butter on both sides and brew a cup of black coffee to compliment the sweet muffin taste. It will taste as though they are fresh out of the oven.
As you make these muffins, remember to not overcook them. This is a mistake I have made time and time again as I perfected my muffin baking skills. They will get dry and end up in the trash can.
Here is my twist on the tried and true recipe from Spend with Pennies:
Preparation: 18 minutes
Bake: 18 minutes
Serving size: 12 muffins
MUFFINS
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 ripe bananas mashed
2/3 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup melted butter
I added about a cup of walnuts in it too
CRUNCH TOPPING
*I would suggest doubling this part of the recipe if you are a fan of crunchy toppings
1/3 cup brown sugar packed
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons oats
1/3 cup chopped pecans (I used walnuts)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a muffin pan with paper liners.
Combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.
In a separate bowl, mix together mashed bananas, sugar, egg, vanilla and butter. Add in flour mixture and nuts.
Lightly spray the muffin liners with some oil (canola or vegetable) and then divide batter evenly over 12 muffin cups. Always fill about 3/4 of the way.
In a small bowl combine flour, brown sugar and butter until mixed. Stir in oats and nuts. Put a healthy amount over all the muffins for the perfect crunch.
Bake 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
