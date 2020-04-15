I think we can all agree the world deserves a do-over with the year 2020. With summer right around the corner and the coronavirus showing no signs of stopping, summer will likely be put on hold for the year. Here are seven movies to capture the summer vibe without breaking shelter-in-place orders.
“Jaws” (1975)
Kicking off this list is the original summer blockbuster flick, “Jaws.” For 45 years, this movie has successfully made a whole generation think twice about swimming in the ocean. Directed by none other than Steven Spielberg, “Jaws” follows the events that unfold on Amity Island after the town has an unwanted visitor in the form of a great white shark. “Jaws” is the perfect watch for anybody staying indoors this summer.
“Friday the 13th” (1980)
Next on the list is the best summer camp horror movie in cinema, “Friday the 13th.” The movie follows a series of revenge killings on negligent camp counselors who would prefer to shag instead of do their job. “Friday the 13th” is one of the OG slasher movies, a genre-defining series that blessed our screens with Jason’s iconic hockey mask just a few sequels later.
“Dirty Dancing” (1987)
Oh, young love … isn’t it fun to watch other people be in love? “Dirty Dancing” truly is a cute watch for anyone who wishes they knew how to do that awesome lift at the end of the movie. It is a story about two lovers from different walks of life who display early acts of feminism and a whole lot of leather. This is a delightful movie that will make you gleeful, maybe swoon and definitely wish you carried a watermelon to a secret dance party.
“The Sandlot” (1993)
An American classic, this the only baseball movie that matters. Following a misfit kid who can’t play baseball, the film sees him make friends and learn. Essentially American propaganda, “The Sandlot” takes place in 1962 and showcases everybody’s childhood screen crush, Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez. Thoroughly a fun, nostalgic watch for anybody who misses their friends and is willing to not touch their phone during post-quarantine hangout sessions.
“Dazed and Confused” (1993)
This coming of age classic, partly filmed in Austin, will convince you that you were born in the wrong era. It’s got everything — the cars, the clothes, the music and Ben Affleck getting threatened with a shotgun. It’s the last day of school and the seniors at Lee High School are on a rampage to welcome in the new freshmen. Featuring a young Matthew McConaughey and Milla Jovoich, this movie is alright, alright, alright.
“Wet Hot American Summer” (2001)
Next up is a comedy classic with a stellar cast of familiar faces. “Wet Hot American Summer” is an in-depth look at summer camp in the 1980s. A wild goose chase of a movie, the film leads the audience down gut-busting twists and turns that’ll keep everybody guessing and their face blood red at the same time. This movie has it all: hot camp counselors, murder, a Vietnam vet suffering from PTSD and a HUGE love story. If you haven’t seen this movie, you can catch this must-watch on Netflix.
“Aquamarine” (2006)
The final film on the list is for you, ladies. The iconic mermaid movie of this century, “Aquamarine” encouraged little girls everywhere to beg for chunky blue streaks in their hair and swim around like a fish in the neighborhood pool everyday. A childhood staple, this movie showcases the power of friendship and choosing to let go of your fear.
