Recently The 1975 released a new album titled “Notes on a Conditional Form.” The album takes listeners through a rollercoaster of emotions while addressing major issues prevalent in society.
The band begins the album with their typical track titled “The 1975.” The entire track is a speech from climate activist Greta Thunberg. She elaborates on how the past generations have failed us and says it is therefore up to us to make a difference in saving the world from the detrimental consequences of climate change. The track ends with Thunberg saying “it is not time for civil disobedience, it is time to rebel,” leaving a fire burning in the heart of the listener.
The album then transitions into the track “People,” which showcases the rock side of The 1975. It begins with a fast beat and vocalist Matthew Healy screaming “Wake up! Wake up! Wake up!” The loud lyric refers to the state of the world and how so many people have been sitting around for so long, expecting other people to handle the world’s issues. This track literally screams at listeners, saying the world is burning and we need to wake up and do something about it.
Later in the album, the track “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” is another piece of art that will leave the listener in tears. The acoustics give an Of Monsters and Men vibe, which comforts the listener while the lyrics discuss something uncomfortable. This track emphasizes how difficult it is for people in this society to express themselves if they identify as anything other than heterosexual. A melancholy sadness can be felt throughout the song, and that really allows the listener to step into the shoes of these people who are still not completely accepted in society today. This song is meant to help move people in a way that other forums have failed to do, and is therefore another step toward real acceptance.
While there were a great deal of tracks on this album, the tracks above stood out the most due to their emotional and societal impact. The tracks listed may be the most impactful, but the rest of the album does have nuanced meanings as well. However, the band was not as creative with their overall sound on the other tracks, and the rest of the album suffers for it. All of “Notes on a Conditional Form” is decent, but the tracks above really elevated the album from laid back background music to true art.
