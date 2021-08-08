“Jungle Cruise” is an extremely humorous, uplifting film that follows a great storyline full of plot twists and adventurous fun. The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and released July 24 in theaters and Disney+ with premier access.
Based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, “Jungle Cruise” includes many references to the ride and incorporates the tone of the attraction into the film. The film begins as if the audience is on the Disneyland ride itself, although only those who have experienced both the ride and film will make the connection.
The starring actors, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall, have fantastic dynamics between their characters. Johnson’s character, Frank, uses comedy through dad jokes and dialogue throughout the film, forcing laughter throughout the theater. Blunt’s character, Lily, also uses humor through her dialogue and quirky British remarks make for an amusing film when paired with her mannerisms and physical humor. McGregor, Whitehall’s character, also showcases wit through his response to situations and his proper mannerisms while being stuck in nature. Frank, Lily and McGregor make a fantastic trio with their character interactions putting the film over the top.
When considering the time the film took place, 1916, there are misogynistic jokes that add to the overall comical attraction of the film. These jokes are laughable because of how ridiculous it was to restrict women based on their gender. As a lead female character, Lily defies historical norms by wearing pants for the majority of the film, has a doctorate and is incredibly rich. In a particular end scene, where Lily informally declines an invitation to join an association led entirely by old white men, a crowd of women begin to cheer on her actions. This is one of the few instances which demonstrates the views of the time period.
Blunt does a fantastic job playing Lily throughout the film and showcases her character’s qualities well. Johnson also does a great job of capturing his character, Frank, on screen. Blunt and Johnson are two people that would not be an obvious choice for great chemistry, but to a surprise, they each play their characters so well that they make their own connection.
By the end of the film, they are a couple to root for. The relationship between Blunt and Whitehall is satisfyingly sweet. They bring a unique sibling dynamic that is not the typical relationship shown in most films. Blunt, Johnson and Whitehall capture their characters’ individual qualities through great constant acting performances.
The film’s plot does not deviate from its initial premise of an expedition to find a mystical tree in the Amazon rainforest. However, there are plenty of entertaining twists to the story making the two hours and seven minute run time feel perfect for it to come full circle. There are interesting concepts throughout the film that add to its story and twists. Overall, “Jungle Cruise” is a hysterical film filled with fun action scenes and a great cast making it worth the watch.
