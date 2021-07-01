The king of comedy Kevin Hart brings out his sentimental side in the recent Netflix original release, “Fatherhood.” As a newly widowed father, Hart’s character Matthew Logelin goes through a series of milestones as a single dad by taking care of his daughter Maddy Logelin, played by Melody Hurd. Directed by Paul Weitz, “Fatherhood” was released on June 18 and is based on “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love," written by Matt Logelin.
The film surrounds the death of Logelin’s wife, Liz, played by Deborah Ayorinde, and builds on the powerful emotion of grief. The wife’s death is sudden and makes the film extremely emotional. The shrieking cries from Liz’s mother, Marian, played by Alfre Woodard, are hard to listen to for those that have experienced the sudden loss of a loved one. Woodard’s performance is realistic and heartbreaking, creating intense grief in the moment. The sadness from this initial scene trails throughout the film, but was a fantastic way to build a firm foundation for the following events.
Throughout the story, there is a significant contrast between the heartache and the beauty of life. The film shows monumental memories, like a baby’s first time walking or going to school, that are heartwarming and relatable. Hart, as funny as he is, adds his twist to the character and these special moments. As a comedian, Hart is the master of laughs and makes the film fun to watch in the big-step moments he has with his character’s daughter. Hart also knows when to let the serious moments overtake the humor or comical situations, making him stand out in the film. Hart has children of his own, and maybe that is what makes him so great for this role. Either way, he does a fantastic job of bringing in different emotions.
The music is perfectly placed throughout the film and fits with the on-screen mood, whether inspirational, feel-good or helpless. Oscar and Jordan, played by Anthony Carrigan and Lil Rel Howery, respectively, make a huge contribution to the feel-good moments of a dad raising a child alongside his friends. The friends play a more significant role in Maddy’s life than the family, bringing a new definition of ‘family’ into the mix. It is heartwarming to watch these scenes since the wife wasn’t able to experience these big moments, but Hart’s character is not alone when he encounters them. The supporting characters step in when they need to without overwhelming the film.
The sentimental moments when the characters continue to remember Liz touches every scene. There is a balanced mix of emotions that capture attention for the entire run time. Without the critical role of a maternal figure, Hart’s character has to tackle the role of both a father and a mother. The comical aspect really shines when Hart’s character takes on the traditional tasks of the mother, such as trying to get his daughter’s hair ready for school. He also adds insane humor to the dad's tasks too, particularly in one scene where he places a mini basketball hoop above the diaper trash can.
Throughout the film, the main focus is on Hart, who gave one of his best performances yet. The film centers on the idea of fatherhood and wonderfully portrays this alongside the unexpected obstacles of life. Unlike some of Kevin Hart’s previous works in funny, ridiculous movies, he takes on this more down-to-earth role in a way that is more real and moving to viewers.
