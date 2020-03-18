During this time around the world, there has been a common theme of widespread panic and overall solemnity. While our health should be taken very seriously, there are still plenty of reasons to smile during this time. To help jump-start some joy back into the world, I made a playlist in an attempt to make light of many of the “apocalyptic” types of events that have already occurred in the new year. Sometimes when situations get bad, the best thing to do is play some tunes and laugh it off.
The majority of the first third of the playlist is composed of upbeat classics. For instance, one of the first songs is “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers. This one was mainly added due to the part of the chorus that says “and I know it’s gonna be a lovely day.” This track is such a feel-good song, it would be almost impossible to feel sad while listening to this alone in the house. Another song on the playlist that is virtually guaranteed to boost any mood is “Don’t Worry Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin. The name of the song explains itself; worrying will not do people any good. Just focus on the positive things and be happy.
The rest of the playlist moves into mainly indie music. One specific song to point out would be “Home” by Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros. This song mainly focuses on the fact that home is not about where you are, but the people you’re with. Whether you live with family or roommates, appreciate each other’s company in the comfort of the home during this isolation, and the time may go by faster than expected.
Another song that cannot be ignored on this playlist is “Solitude Is Bliss” by Tame Impala. The song is not only a pure Tame Impala classic, but it also emphasizes the fact that being alone can be a positive experience, as long as one is in the right mindset. The song is also great to listen to if someone is just looking to vibe to some light beats while doing something else around the house.
The last song to emphasize from this playlist is “Dancing With Myself” by Generation X. Just because people are not advised to go to actual parties doesn’t mean people can’t have a party of one in their room. This record is one of the best songs to get that solo party started.
Just because you’re in self-quarantine doesn’t mean you can’t have any fun, it just takes a little bit more creativity now. Get up off the couch and dance by yourself, or make up a dance routine. Play some chill music and work on a new hobby such as painting. For the less active or artistic people, put on some good background music and play a good card game or board game. There are many things you can do while waiting for the end of the world, but make sure to listen to some good music while doing them.
