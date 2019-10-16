Emily Gaines, Class of 2018, is a Public Relations Coordinator for BBB serving the Heart of Texas.
Unfortunately, you probably know someone who has had breast cancer. In 2016, the CDC said breast cancer is the most common type of cancer found in women, regardless of race or ethnicity. According to breastcancer.org, one in every eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. Reports are showing that the number of people diagnosed with breast cancer has decreased over time, but research is still important, as there is no cure yet. That’s why every October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to remind people to donate to causes that research the disease and ways to cure it.
You may notice organizations across campus doing their part to contribute. Holding events and bake sales, handing out pink ribbons, selling pink T-shirts or more. You’ll also see businesses out in the community offering opportunities for consumers to give back. Unfortunately, some businesses make false claims about their charitable donations. BBB serving the Heart of Texas has these tips to help you make sure your money is going exactly where you intend it to this month:
Shop smart. BBB Charity Standards call for campaigns to disclose how much of the purchase will be donated to charity. Look for this information when shopping for pink ribbon items in stores or online. Be cautious with businesses doing vague promotions that do not share the portion of proceeds donated, or which charity they’ll be donating to.
Check the charity. If the charity is specified, check them out with BBB to see if they meet our Charity Standards. This way, you’ll know that your money is going exactly where you want it to and is being used how you intend for it to be.
Participate carefully. Some charities will host events (like walks or runs) in addition to marketing promotions. If this interests you, gather all the important information before signing up: Is there a participation fee? Are you required to sign up a minimum number of sponsors? Before you sign up, verify it with BBB to make sure it’s a charity you want to support.
Take action. If a charity you like isn’t holding any events or promotions during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, contact them to see how you can volunteer or donate on your own time. Every bit helps, even if your preferred charity isn’t hosting its own fundraisers.
Visit give.org to search charity reports and find charities that pass BBB Wise Giving Alliance’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability.
BBB’s vision is an ethical marketplace where buyers and sellers trust each other, and our mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust. Your BBB serves 105 counties in Texas, with offices in Austin, Bryan, Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, Midland, San Antonio and Waco. To learn more, visit us at bbb.org/central-texas or email Emily Gaines at egaines@austin.bbb.org.
