In an email sent on behalf of the Office of the Provost, President Michael K. Young has approved a recommendation by the Faculty Senate executive committee to extend the Pass/Fail grading deadline.
Originally scheduled for April 28, Texas A&M students who will graduate this spring now have until May 7 at 6 p.m. to opt-in to the S/U grading system.
“As a result [of the extension], degrees will not be conferred until Friday, May 8,” the email stated.
All other non-degree seeking students have until May 12 to select their preferred grading option.
For more information regarding this semester’s grading policies, students are encouraged to visit the Office for Student Success and the Office of Graduate and Professional Studies.
