With the Aggies set to kick of their 2019 football season against Texas State on Thursday, Yell Practice at Kyle Field has been scheduled for Wednesday at 10 p.m.
In a public statement Monday afternoon, the university said gates will open to the public at 9 p.m., and a Champion Pop-Up-Shop will be set up near the 12th Man statue from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The decision to deviate from the typical start time of midnight is part of Texas A&M's preparation for the weeknight season opener. This will be the second year in a row that the Aggies have started their season on Thursday, and the matchup with Texas State will be broadcast on SEC Network. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Classes will be held as usual on Thursday, but there will be some adjustments to parking and bus routes. A full list of changes and recommendations is available on the Transportation Services Football Thursday page.
