For the last few weeks, Texas A&M, and the world, has been focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. While many of the key happenings around the globe have been related to the pandemic and efforts to fight it, other important events have happened that have been overlooked. Here are four situations that you may have missed:
Putin poised to remain in power until 2036
On March 16, Russia’s Constitutional Court approved amendments to the constitution that will nullify Putin’s current term limits, currently set to expire in 2024, allowing him to serve two more terms under Russia’s proposed new governance structure. The proposed changes, set to be confirmed in a nationwide referendum later this year, are largely cosmetic and meant to enable Putin to stay in power, according to an open letter signed by over 400 Russian scholars and legal experts. They denounce the proposed changes as an “unconstitutional coup” that is “fundamentally unlawful, and politically and ethically unacceptable.”
Peace eludes Afghanistan
The potential for peace in Afghanistan has hit a snag, as the Taliban have rejected the negotiating team put forward by the Afghan government, stalling the progress on the deal agreed to by the United States and the Taliban on February 29, 2020. This deal called for direct talks between the Taliban and a representative team of negotiators from Afghanistan’s government, which is embroiled in a dispute over who is in charge after a hotly contested election in 2019. The 21 member diplomatic team, composed of politicians, former state officials and civil society representatives, features five women – notable for Afghanistan – but was rejected by the Taliban as “not taking all parties into account.” The Afghan government in Kabul disputes this claim because both it and American special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad called the team “inclusive.” It is unclear what the Taliban want for the talks to begin, so peace may still be elusive in Afghanistan for the foreseeable future.
Argentina in debt
Argentina has substantial foreign debt and is having trouble paying it off. With the third-largest economy in Latin America, Argentina has a nearly $70 billion debt with international bondholders for which it states a need for “substantial relief.” There are reports that the country plans to present “guideposts” for restructuring the week of March 30, but specific details are light. If Argentina were to default on its debts, which it has previously done many times, it would significantly damage the country’s standing in international markets and hinder its ability to export grain, of which it is a significant producer.
North Korea continues missile testing
North Korea has once again test-fired ballistic missiles, raising concerns about its capabilities and intentions. On March 29, the reclusive state fired two missiles into the sea, landing in international waters off the coast of Japan. Both Japan and South Korea have condemned the tests, which are just the latest in a series of missile and artillery firings that have occurred in recent weeks. It is believed that these tests are meant to shore up domestic support and upgrade North Korea’s military capacity while negotiations with the United States have stalled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.