Early Tuesday morning, a unit of the Willowick apartments on 502 Southwest Parkway caught fire and is currently under investigation.
The College Station Fire Department Public Information Officer Carter Hall said one firefighter was injured in the process of putting out the fire.
"One firefighter was injured due to fighting fire and he was transported with minor injuries. I don't have an update on his status right now," Hall said.
Around 9:45 a.m. the fire was extinguished, but there was still no information on whether residents were inside the building when the fire took place. According to the Eagle, six residents are now displaced due to the fire.
However, a little before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the College Station Police Department Public Information Officer Craig Anderson released a statement confirming there was one fatality from the fire.
"Officers arrived on scene to assist fire department personnel, and when the fire was extinguished, officers were advised that there was a deceased person inside of the apartment," Anderson said in the press release. "Officers secured the apartment and notified detectives and crime scene personnel.Detectives are investigating to determine the cause of the incident. The name of the deceased person is not being released, pending family notification."
