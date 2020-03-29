The COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted more than just the lives of college students in this transition to online classes. The world is feeling the economic consequences of the virus, with millions unemployed and others forced to look into alternative ways to stay stable financially.
On April 1, financial aid refunds will be deposited back to students, as it occurs normally throughout the academic year. This time, however, may mean more to students who have found themselves in a financial downfall because of COVID-19.
Engineering sophomore Makayla Bane said although being at home has saved her some money, this refund will still help cushion some of her spending.
“I haven’t been affected by corona, but I know my parents have,” Bane said. “So this refund that’s coming up might take care of me for a little bit so that my parents don’t have to.”
Saving money for travel and tuition is the plan for animal science freshman Millennium Mayo, and she said it all relates back to taking care of her mom.
“The refund will help me pay for travel to come home and help out my mom with her vet clinic,” Mayo said. “It also helps me save up for next year’s tuition.”
Assistant Vice President of Scholarships and Financial Aid Delisa Falks said she strongly encourages students to be smart with their refunds.
“I highly recommend students save these refunds for the upcoming fall semester or reduce their overall loan debt if they have borrowed,” Falks said. “I do understand that some students and families may be experiencing financial stress during this unprecedented time, therefore my recommendations are to assist students with their fall term expenses or reduce loan debt for the future.”
Although the Scholarships and Financial Aid Office is working remotely at this time, Falks said they are still available to help students by phone, email and live chat found on their website.
“While the entire team is working remotely, we are here to help,” Falks said. “All of our services are still available even though we are away from campus at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.