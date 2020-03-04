UPDATE: At 99 percent reporting, the candidates who won Texas are Donald Trump for the republican party and Joe Biden for the democratic party.
During Super Tuesday, 14 states, including Texas, hold primary elections. Held on March 3 this year, Super Tuesday’s impact is large due to the number of delegates at stake. The democratic and republican candidates with the most state delegates at the end of all primaries will win their respective party’s candidacy.
With 228 delegates, Texas could help determine the race. For the democratic candidates, early polling has favored Bernie Sanders with Joe Biden closely behind. Historically, Texas has been a red state, but there is speculation of it becoming “purple,” which would make it a crucial swing state.
Voting in Brazos County was available in several locations, including the MSC. A long line trailed through the building on Tuesday as people prepared to vote for presidential and congressional candidates. Since incumbent Rep. Bill Flores announced his retirement, Super Tuesday voting will determine the republican and democratic candidates for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
