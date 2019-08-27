Class Day Parking
- All Day Parking (with a valid A&M parking pass):
- Fan Field
- All vehicles must leave by 4:30 p.m. (no new vehicles allowed after 3 p.m.):
- Lots 48; 60; 61 E and W; 62; 65 E; 67 E; 69; 72; 74 S; 95; 97; 100 a-c, e-g, j and m; Lot 102; Lot 104.
- Cain Garage; University Center Garage; West Campus Garage.
- All vehicles must leave by 6 p.m.:
- 18, 30e, 64, 65 W, 67 W, 70, 73, 98, 114.
Gameday Parking
- 12th Man Lots (open at 4:30 p.m.):
- Lots 18; 48; 60; 61 E and W; 62; 64; 65 E and W; 67 E and W; 69; 70; 72; 73; 74 N and S; 95; 97; 98; 100 a-c, e-g, j and m; 102; 104; 114.
- Cain Garage, University Center Garage, West Campus Garage.
- Any valid permit after 5 p.m.:
- Lots 41, 47, 50, 51, 54, 55.
- Cash Lots:
- $20: 12th Man Equine RV Park, Lots 36 A-E, 37, 38, 43, 49, 63, 71, 77, 78, 79, 85, 88, 93, 109, 110, 111, 113, 115, 118.
- $25: Central Campus Garage, Northside Garage, Southside Garage.
Know the Alternatives
- Bus Routes
- Regular routes transition to Game Day routes starting at 5:30 p.m.:
- Bonfire, Replant, Yell Practice, Bush School, 12th Man, Airport, Howdy, Excel, Rudder, E-Walk, Hullabaloo, Cotton Bowl.
- Bus stop moves to Old Main Drive after 5:30 p.m.:
- Reveille, Old Army, Centerpole, Ring Dance, Fish Camp, Century Tree.
- Bus stop moves to Throckmorton Street after 5:30 p.m.:
- Excel, Rudder, E-Walk, Hullabaloo, Cotton Bowl.
- Regular routes transition to Game Day routes starting at 5:30 p.m.:
- Rideshare
- Uber
- Lyft
- Bike share
- Bike rides under 30 minutes are free to students, faculty, and staff through kickoff.
Midnight Yell
- The first Midnight Yell of the season will take place at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Kyle Field. Gates open at 9 p.m.
More information can be found at footballthursday.tamu.edu or on the Destination Aggieland app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.