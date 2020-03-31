The Battalion has been tracking details about coronavirus cases in Texas, collecting information around the clock from our own reporting, federal, state and local officials as well as private organizations. Many people are being infected through community spread while not having any known connection to previous cases.
The interactive “Texas COVID-19 Cases” map is part of our concerted effort to bring you up-to-date statistical and geographical information about the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Texas.
Where does the information come from?
As was mentioned before, the data used to build the interactive map above is compiled and cross-referenced from a combination of sources. These are the Texas Department of State Health Services, John Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and The Battalion.
What information does the interactive map contain?
When you hover on a county, you will see the name of the county, the time and date of the last update, in addition to the number of confirmed cases and deaths in the county.
The number of confirmed cases is different from the number of true cases. Confirmed cases are those who have been tested, usually because they are showing symptoms, and the results have come back as positive for the COVID-19 virus. True cases are the total number who were actually infected at any time, including both people who do not show any symptoms or are symptomatic but have not been tested. Because of the problems with testing and the real possibility that many people may be asymptomatic, the number of true cases may be significantly higher.
Unfortunately, as of now, the map does not show the number of active cases nor the number of recoveries. Since roughly 81 percent of COVID-19 infections are mild while only about 19 percent of cases require any form of hospitalization, the number of confirmed cases and deaths may paint an incomplete picture of the progress of the epidemic. We were unable to find any reliable source for this information on a county level. If this data becomes readily available in the future, we will update the map accordingly.
What's the situation in Texas?
The COVID-19 pandemic has infected 3,809 people in the state. As of Tuesday March 31, 54 people have died — a raw case fatality rate of around 1.42 percent. Also, the virus has been detected in 136 counties, as the map above shows.
As of this writing, Harris County has the highest number of cumulative confirmed cases with 680, and Dallas County is close behind with 631. 118 counties do not have any confirmed cases.
The county with the highest number of cumulative deaths is Dallas County — 13 deaths. The next highest number of deaths is Bexar and Harris counties, each with six deaths.
Please note that care should be taken when interpreting all case numbers from county to county. All else being equal, we would expect more total number of confirmed cases in, say, Tarrant County — which has a population of approximately 2 million people — than Midland County which has a population of about 150,000 people. The same goes for the total number of deaths: depending on the population of the county as well as relative age and distribution of people with pre-existing health conditions, we would expect that a more populous, older or “sicker” county would have more deaths on average than a less populous, younger or “healthier” county.
What’s happening in Brazos County?
The number of known cases in Brazos County continues to grow. As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 53 people in the county have tested positive for the virus and two patients with the virus have died.
When will the map be updated?
The map will be updated twice daily at 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Please check back at these times for the latest information.
If you have any questions about the map, are having trouble using it or spot any issue, please let us know at editor@thebatt.com or message us on Twitter or Facebook.
