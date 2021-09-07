Effective Sept. 13, Mark H. Weichold will join the Texas A&M System Office of Academic Affairs as associate vice chancellor, serving under Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs James R. Hallmark. In Weichold’s place, Tim Scott, formerly associate provost for academic affairs and student success, has been named acting interim provost and executive vice president.
As associate vice chancellor, Weichold will support the development of academic programs and policy across all A&M System members in response to their strategic plans, per the guidelines of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
"On behalf of the university community, I would like to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Weichold for his eight months of service as interim provost and executive vice president," University President M. Katherine Banks said in a statement to Texas A&M Today. "Dr. Weichold has tackled many challenges and played a critically important role in safely returning our faculty, staff and students to campus this fall. His exemplary leadership will be of great benefit as his responsibilities and contributions expand to serve all the universities in the System."
Weichold’s experience in the delivery of digital learning will continue to be employed with the Office of Academic Affairs for distance education initiatives, according to the A&M System’s website. Additionally, his office will oversee data analysis projects and the leadership of student affairs across System members.
Weichold has previously served in numerous leadership roles across the A&M System. As interim provost and executive vice president, Weichold oversaw faculty investment and A&M’s globally-competitive research program, taking over for former Provost Carol A. Fierke in January 2021. Other roles include associate provost for undergraduate academic programs from 1998 to 2006, dean and campus CEO for Texas A&M-Qatar from 2007 to 2015, senior associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Engineering and executive director of the Halliburton Engineering Global Program. Weichold is also a regent's professor of electrical and computer engineering and a member of the Class of 1978.
Weichold’s successor to the Office of the Provost, Tim Scott, joined the Department of Biology faculty in 1990 and was associate dean for undergraduate programs in the College of Science from 2000 to 2016. Scott is also a professor of biology and science education policy, and he earned his Ph.D. in zoology from A&M in 1996.
“As [associate provost for academic affairs and student success], Dr. Scott [oversaw] the Student Success Initiative for [A&M], managing advising, analytics, the Routh First-Generation Center, Hullabaloo U and the Transfer Student Program,” the Office for Student Success website reads. “In addition to the Student Success Initiative, Dr. Scott oversaw curriculum redesign projects for high enrollment courses, help[ed] to facilitate open education resources and serve[d] on the Provost Leadership Team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.