Many events and traditions look different this semester, and Family Weekend is not immune to the changes. In response to social distancing protocols, New Student and Family Programs along with the Aggie Family Ambassadors have planned a virtual Family Weekend.
From 5Ks to movie nights, here’s how you can participate in Family Weekend this year:
Rock the Casa 5k
Every year, Aggie Kappa Alpha Theta raises money for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) through a 5K fundraiser. This year, in compliance with social distancing rules, the Rock the Casa 5k will be held remotely.
Participants can pledge to run or walk a 5K at their own pace in their own neighborhoods on April 18. The sorority is accepting donations through a CrowdChange for the charity.
Relive Aggie football season
Watch a virtual Midnight Yell and then relive the excitement of A&M’s legendary seven overtime win against LSU in 2018 with the videos provided in lieu of the Maroon and White Game.
Game or movie night
Family Weekend organizers provided links to a printable activity book, an online Aggie Jeopardy! and Bush Library games. Organizers also recommend families take the time to watch some movies that feature Aggies on the production staff, including “Men in Black,” “Iron Giant,” “Toy Story 2” and “Toy Story 4.”
If you’re away from your friends or family right now, you could use some Netflix Party or play some of the Zoom games suggested on the Family Weekend website.
For your family dinners this weekend, organizers provided some recipe recommendations as well.
Virtual tours
Many prospective students use Family Weekend as a chance to see the campus. Instead of campus tours this year, virtual tours of campus, the Bush Library, the Gardens and Downtown Bryan are available online.
More information about these and other events can be found at familyweekend.tamu.edu/virtual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.