In a statement emailed to students on Dec. 18, Texas A&M Transportation Services has renewed its contract with VeoRide.
This new contract entails hundreds of new bikes and new programs limiting bike usage to campus only, which includes Park West and Century Square. The contract will also include fines for violations, such as inappropriate parking, and a new “lock-to-a-rack” system to secure bikes prior to the end of a trip. As updates to the new locking system are made, more bikes will be added, with the hope to reach the original operational size of the fleet.
“At this time, Transportation Services is working with VeoRide to get these enhancements to the program in place by the start of the semester,” the statement read. “Additional details will be made available Jan. 7. Memberships remain active and unchanged.”
