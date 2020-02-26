The MSC L.T. Jordan Institute for International Awareness has partnered with the Venezuelan Student Association to bring Venezuelan Ambassador to the United States, Carlos Veocchi, to Texas A&M.
On March 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Rudder Theatre, Veocchi will lead “Venezuela: Fighting Oppression in a Starving Nation,” a discussion about humanitarian and political crises in Venezuela. Tickets are $5 and available for purchase at the MSC Box Office.
Javier Santana, vice chair & developmental executive for MSC L.T. Jordan Institute for International Awareness, said President Nicolás Maduro’s administration killed countless people and rigged voting so Maduro won again, which allowed Juan Guaidó to invoke a constitutional article to claim the title of interim president until fair elections were achieved.
Guaidó is now recognized as the legitimate president of Venezuela by over 60 governments worldwide, including the U.S. Veocchi is one of the foremost activists for the Venezuelan crisis within the U.S., according to Santana. Veocchi’s efforts to help the people of Venezuela resulted in exile by the regime, before Guaidó appointed him as the Venezuelan Ambassador to the U.S.
“[Veocchi] went back to Venezuela to help fight for the country when it was in a downfall,” Santana said. “Because of his efforts, he became persecuted by the regime and escaped his exile by foot. He has been fighting for human rights for his country ever since, and that’s why he was appointed as ambassador.”
Veocchio will discuss the humanitarian and political implications and crises brought about during this time of political upheaval in Venezuela. President of the Venezuelan Student Association Venancio Mendez said this is an important discussion for people to be a part of because it relates to all of humanity as a global community.
“This event represents many cultures and the future of Venezuela and the United States,” Mendez said. “Students have a great opportunity, not only to hear about the Venezuelan situation, but to learn about human rights violations, economic threats that can affect people in the United States.”
Communication professor David Tarvin said the economic effects born from the Venezualian crisis directly affect the Texas gas and oil industry. Tarvin said there is a ripple effect within cultures, and the crisis in Venezuela could quickly and dramatically affect other countries.
“What happens in one culture is going to bleed into the next culture,” Tarvin said. “All of it is connected all the way up through Texas. That’s why it’s so important here — it will impact here.”
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3bjqiHu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.