In an email sent to students on Friday, Feb. 28, Provost and Executive Vice President Carol Fierke announced all Education Abroad travels to Italy during the week of Spring Break have been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
According to the email, University officials are following developments of the coronavirus worldwide and will continue to keep the campus community informed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization do not recommend cancelling other worldwide travel, and no other study abroads have been cancelled.
“Any students, faculty and staff traveling to Italy or any other country considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be a level 2 risk for coronavirus are required to follow the guidelines to self-quarantine for two weeks, and not return to campus unless they are asymptomatic for that period,” the email stated.
A&M plans to refund all 30 students who had signed up for the Italy study abroad within the next few weeks. These students are encouraged to email abroad@tamu.edu if they may need alternate housing options during Spring Break or if they have any questions.
Although the coronavirus is considered an epidemic in other parts of the world, the Department of State Health Services said Texas is considered low risk.
A&M recommends those traveling to any country with a level 3 advisory based on the coronavirus to rethink their travel, even if it is for personal reasons. Those traveling to countries with a level 2 and 3 status will be required to self-quarantine for at least two weeks before they are allowed to return to campus.
“We encourage you to monitor developments through the State Department and CDC websites,” the email read. “Students who are traveling should, in addition to taking recommended measures to prevent getting sick, take basic precautions to prepare for potential travel disruptions.”
