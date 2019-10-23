At 7:30 a.m., the College Station Fire Department responded to a fire involving a garbage truck in a parking lot near the Blocker building. According to the department’s public information officer, Carter Hall, a pile of trash being transported by the truck ignited inside the vehicle for unknown reasons. One fire engine and six other department vehicles arrived at the scene along with a front end loader provided by Texas A&M to help remove the trash from the truck. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within a few hours. There were no injuries or damages.
Meteorology senior Allison Fagerson was walking to class as the firefighters were just beginning to fight the flames. Fagerson said the fire department had not fully blocked off the area, so she was able to walk near it and take a video as they started to contain the blaze.
College station things #TAMU pic.twitter.com/K24d7RaspJ— Allison Fagerson (@allisonfagerson) October 23, 2019
“The smoke smelt horrible,” Fagerson said in statement to The Battalion. “The flame was pretty huge by the time I walked up to it, they were trying to get it under control but there was a ton of napkins that kept catching fire in the trash pile.”
