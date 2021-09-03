With the first return to a full capacity Kyle Field in 651 days, there is expected to be many visitors entering the Bryan-College Station area, which will impact university parking lots and garages.
Fans have multiple options to choose from to travel to Kyle Field including free gameday bus routes which service different areas around town. Regardless of how fans are getting to the game, Transportation Services Web and Information Designer Tad Fifer said to plan ahead to allow for congested traffic all throughout town, not just near campus.
“Fans may park in Downtown Bryan and ride the free Park and Ride shuttle to campus,” Fifer said in an email to The Battalion. “Veo bikes, walking and carpooling are great options for students who live near campus.”
Fifer said on-campus road closures start four hours before kickoff near the stadium on Joe Routt Blvd, Houston St. and Coke St. Another closure is Olsen Blvd. between Reed Arena and West Campus Garage.
Drivers should avoid accessing west campus from Wellborn Road as heavy congestion is expected in that area.
Customers with annual permits have multiple options for places to park on gameday, which they can locate on the football map. Customers whose lots are affected by football parking may also use these lots for parking.
With the transition to permitless parking, customers with parking permits on campus have an adjustment to make. Fifer said customers should log on to their parking account to screenshot or print the barcode tied to their account.
“Be sure the license plate next to your barcode matches the vehicle you plan to drive to the game,” Fifer said. “Customers who do not have their barcode available will be asked to pay or will be turned away from the parking lot.”
For visiting guests, Transportation Services Associate Director Lynn Wiggs recommends making advance parking reservations with ParkMobile to guarantee spots. Fans may also pay the $20 cash fee upon arrival at Fan Field, the lots along Agronomy Road, Polo Road Garage and the lots near the Bonfire Memorial.
Fifer said for live traffic and parking updates before and after the game, fans should follow Transportation Services on Twitter and Facebook. Additionally, there is also a comprehensive collection of gameday traffic, parking and pedestrian information available on the Transportation Services Football Gameday webpage and on Destination Aggieland on the Texas A&M app.
Students affected by gameday parking should remove their cars from designed lots and garages prior to the morning of the game. Garages affected are Gene Stallings Blvd, University Center Garage and non-resident students with a West Campus Garage permit, as well as lots 18, 30e, 48, 59, 60, 61, 62, 69, 72, 73, 74, 97, 98, 100, 102, 104, 122X and 126.
