Note: This was last updated at 3:47 p.m. on March 19. Our Twitter, @TheBattOnline, will have the most recent updates.
With the spreading outbreak of COVID-19, the world around us is changing fast. The Battalion has done our best to cover it all, so here is a timeline of how the novel coronavirus has affected Aggieland so far:
Jan. 23, 2020: Brazos County Health District announces a possible case of coronavirus in Texas A&M student; later confirmed negative.
Jan. 29, 2020: Texas A&M suspends university-sponsored travel to China for undergraduates.
Feb. 28, 2020: University cancels all Spring Break trips to Italy.
March 2, 2020: Education Abroad trips in countries with Travel Advisories canceled, students currently abroad sent home.
March 6, 2020: SXSW canceled due to coronavirus fears; A&M plans to move the interactive exhibit to Aggieland.
March 9, 2020: All university-sponsored international travel between March 16 and May 1 is canceled.
March 10, 2020: Classes canceled Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 for teachers to adjust syllabi for potentially moving classes online.
March 11, 2020: NCAA announces they will only allow essential staff and limited family to attend games. The SEC announces a similar ban.
March 12, 2020: White House announces travel restrictions to most of Europe, causing many faculty and students abroad to quickly return home.
Texas A&M cancels in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester and Spring Break is extended an extra week.
The SEC cancels the remainder of the Men’s Basketball Tournament, then later cancels all sporting events through March 30. The NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships.
March 13, 2020: The SEC extends suspension of sporting events through April 15.
March 16, 2020: Big Event is canceled.
All study abroad trips scheduled to depart on or before June 1 are canceled.
March 17, 2020: The first positive case of coronavirus is confirmed in Brazos County, a woman in her 20s with no affiliation to Texas A&M or Blinn. Bryan and College Station declare a state of emergency.
Campus Ring Day is canceled, and recipients are given the opportunity to either have their ring delivered to them or pick it up at the Association of Former Students after normal campus activities resume.
Muster and Family Weekend are also canceled. The World Wide Roll Call will still be live streamed on AggieNetwork.com on April 21.
Commencement ceremonies for May graduates are postponed, hopefully, to be rescheduled for later in the summer.
The SEC cancels all remaining regular season, championship and spring games.
March 18, 2020: Two more positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Brazos County.
Restaurant and bar dining rooms are closed to the public. Only to go, take-out, drive-thru and catering are allowed. Additionally, public gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.
March 19, 2020: First Texas A&M student tests positive for coronavirus.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Texas Executive Order for all dining rooms and gyms to close on midnight March 20 and not open until at least midnight April 3. Schools are also to remain closed and social gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. This causes the Student Recreation Center to close and campus dining to switch to to-go orders only.
