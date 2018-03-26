Timeline: a history of gun politics in the United States
1791 — The Second Amendment
President at the time: George Washington
The first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution are ratified, outlining protection of personal civil liberties. The Second Amendment in what is now called the Bill of Rights relates specifically to Americans’ freedom to possess weapons for their defense:
“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
National Rifle Association — 1871
President at the time: Ulysses S. Grant
Union Army veterans Col. William C. Church and Gen. George Wingate form the National Rifle Association. Church writes that the goal of the organization is to “promote and encourage rifle shooting on a scientific basis.”
Over the years, the group has facilitated education and competition in marksmanship while distributing information on gun-related legislation. Today, the NRA has grown significantly in both capacities, organizing widespread firearm training programs and maintaining governmental influence as one of the nation’s most powerful lobbying organizations.
1934 — National Firearms Act
President at the time: Franklin D. Roosevelt
Enacted as part of President Roosevelt’s “New Deal for Crime,” the National Firearms Act becomes the nation’s first major piece of federal gun control legislation. The act is seen as a potential deterrent for acts of extreme gang violence, such as the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929.
Policy points: The manufacture, transport and sale of certain guns outlined in the act were subject to a special tax. NFA guns were required to be registered with the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. Guns and accessories taxed and registered under the NFA were shotguns and rifles with barrels less than 18 inches long, machine guns and firearm mufflers and silencers.
Federal Firearms Act — 1938
President at the time: Franklin D. Roosevelt
The Federal Firearms Act required gun manufacturers, importers and sellers to obtain a federal license. In addition, sellers were required to maintain customer records and were prohibited from selling to “prohibited purchasers,” such as convicted felons.
1939 — United States v. Miller
President at the time: Franklin D. Roosevelt
The U.S. Supreme Court rules against Jack Miller, who had been charged under the National Firearms Act for transporting a sawed-off, double-barrel 12-gauge shotgun across state lines and claimed the charge was a violation of the Second Amendment. In a unanimous decision, the court rules the right to keep and bear that specific weapon is not protected because it has no reasonable relationship to the preservation of a well-regulated militia described by the Second Amendment.
Gun Control Act — 1968
President at the time: Lyndon B. Johnson
President Johnson begins to push for stronger federal gun regulations after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. Following the assassinations of Attorney General Robert Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, Congress passes the Gun Control Act.
Policy points: Stricter licensing and registration on the firearms industry. Prohibition of mail-order shotgun and rifle sales. Guns imported into the country must be “generally recognized as particularly suitable for or readily adaptable to sporting purposes,” such as hunting and organized target shooting. All new guns manufactured in the U.S. must be printed with a serial number. Continues prohibition on sale of guns and ammunition to “prohibited purchasers” such as convicted felons and others considered a potential threat to public safety. Imposes federal jurisdiction over “destructive devices,” such as bombs and mines.
1986 — Firearm Owners Protection Act
President at the time: Ronald Reagan
A 1982 Senate subcommittee assessing the role and intent of the Second Amendment finds “what is protected is an individual right of a private citizen to own and carry firearms in a peaceful manner.” The committee suggests federal reform is needed to preserve civil liberties of firearm owners and prevent abuse of power by regulatory agencies. Four years later, President Reagan signs the Firearm Owners Protection Act into law.
Policy points: Prohibited the government from creating a registry or database of firearms, firearm transactions or firearm owners. Allowed licensed dealers to sell firearms away from their usual places of business by attending gun shows in their state. Provided federal “safe passage” protections for citizens transporting firearms through states where possession of those firearms would be illegal. Prohibited civilians from owning or transferring machine guns manufactured after May 19, 1986, the date the act was passed.
Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act — 1993
President at the time: Bill Clinton
On March 30, 1981, White House Press Secretary Jim Brady is shot in the head by a gunman attempting to assassinate President Reagan. Brady suffers permanent partial paralysis and spends years working with his wife, Sarah, to advocate for gun control measures. Publicly supported by President Reagan in 1991 and signed into law by President Clinton in 1993, the Brady Bill focuses on background check requirements for the purchase of handguns. The requirements are later extended to the purchase of rifles and shotguns.
Policy points: Requires that buyers purchasing a firearm from a licensed dealer must first pass a background check to ensure that they are not a prohibited purchaser.
Establishes the National Instant Criminal Background Check System through the FBI.
1994 — Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act
President at the time: Bill Clinton
A section of President Clinton’s Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 establishes prohibition of guns categorized as assault weapons, with the exception of those lawfully possessed before the act went into effect. Congress allows the ban to expire in 2004.
Policy points: Prohibited the manufacture, transfer and possession of semiautomatic assault weapons, including: a group of 19 specific types and models as well as “copycat guns” meant to emulate them or any semi-automatic weapon accepting a detachable magazine and including at least two “military features,” specified by the act such as a collapsible stock or flash suppressor.
Tiahrt Amendment — 2003
President at the time: George W. Bush
Added to the U.S. Department of Justice appropriations bill by U.S. Representative Todd Tiahrt, this amendment limited the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ ability to disclose information on where criminals purchased firearms, only allowing the data to be shared with law enforcement officials or prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation.
2005 — Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act
President at the time: George W. Bush
After victims of gun violence file several successful lawsuits against gun dealers and manufacturers, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act is signed into law by President Bush, protecting the firearms industry from similar legal action in the future. The act’s stated purpose is “to prohibit causes of action against manufacturers, distributors, dealers and importers of firearms or ammunition products, and their trade associations, for the harm solely caused by the criminal or unlawful misuse of firearm products or ammunition products by others when the product functioned as designed and intended.”
2008 — District of Columbia v. Heller
President at the time: George W. Bush
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling sets a new precedent for the interpretation of the Second Amendment, focussing on “an individual right to possess and carry weapons in case of confrontation,” as opposed to gun ownership in the context of a citizen militia. Dick Anthony Heller was a Washington D.C. police officer who argued the district’s gun policies were restrictive to the point of violating the Second Amendment. Carrying an unregistered firearm was illegal and Heller took issue with the fact that handguns were prohibited from being registered. The district also required any firearms stored in the home be disassembled, fitted with a trigger lock or otherwise inoperable. In a 5-4 decision, the majority of justices decided both the handgun registration ban and gun storage requirements violated the Second Amendment by placing undue restrictions on an individual’s right to bear arms for home and personal defense.
