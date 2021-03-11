Texas A&M graduates will be honored at five make-up commencement ceremonies on March 11, 12 and 13, according to a message from the Office of the President.
Interim President John Junkins announced that almost 18,000 graduates will attend commencements, after many original graduation ceremonies were conducted virtually due to COVID-19. December 2020 graduates were the first to receive in-person ceremonies since the pandemic’s outbreak.
“We are very grateful for the many people whose tireless preparation has gone into this event to make it possible,” Junkins said. “We appreciate the commitment of guests to join in these efforts to ensure safety, security and decorum befitting the success and honor of these graduates.”
Junkins said these five ceremonies will take place in Kyle Field, as opposed to Reed Arena where they are traditionally held. The ceremonies will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11, and at both 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Since graduates already received their diplomas in the mail last summer, the events will only be a formal reaffirmation of their degrees, and there will not be a student processional.
Despite the odd timing and change of venue, Junkins congratulates all of the graduate Aggies taking part in the ceremonies.
“While the timing and location of these ceremonies will not be the same, they will share the same spirit- a spirit that connects all Aggies across schools and disciplines, and from generation to generation,” Junkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.