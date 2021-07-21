A new collegiate women’s organization, The Women’s Network, or TWN, is expanding to Texas A&M this fall.
TWN is the largest collegiate women’s networking organization connecting women from all over the world in a variety of fields. The organization currently has more than 26,000 members on 42 campuses and is expanding with 100 new colleges during the fall semester.
TWN founder Jamie Vinick started the organization to help enhance women’s relationships with one another from a professional standpoint. Vinick said the group is excited to launch at A&M and has garnered interest about the organization.
“A&M is a wonderful university filled with amazing talent on campus and there's a lot of value in building meaningful authentic relationships with students on campus who you might not have crossed paths with otherwise, whether that be because you're studying different disciplines, maybe in a different year, or graduation class, or taking classes online versus in person, lots of different variables that might contribute to that,” Vinick said. “We believe that the Women’s Network is really needed on campus and the Texas A&M members are going to add a lot of value to our network.”
Students who connect with TWN will have chapter activities with bi-weekly meetings and other events to engage with community members. Additionally, there are national activities which bring the large branching variety of members together virtually through seminars and speakers.
“High-achieving ambitious women should be connecting under one roof in a noncompetitive environment where they feel supported, uplifted, and even empowered by their fellow community members. I also believe that you will change the world, when you feel empowered," Vinick said. "When someone is empowering you and uplifting you, you're going to want to pay that forward and help future generations of people, specifically women and there's a lot of value in meeting people, not just within but also outside your major.”
Vinick said students can expect to get out what they put into the organization and said she encourages members to attend all the events they can to help grow their network.
“There's so much value in building an authentic network at this stage in life, this is the time to build meaningful genuine connections with fellow high achieving ambitious peers,” Vinick said. “There is so much you can gain from membership, exposure to different industries, access to a larger network, ability to develop leadership skills, exposure to different career paths and insight into other resources and opportunities.”
Student intern Lara Janosz said TWN has helped her create many relationships while teaching her how to enhance her professional standpoint and helping her create her own career path.
“I've been able to connect with [so many] people. Every single one is so passionate and motivated about the network, which I think speaks to the power of the Women's Network, it really has this impact on collegiate women's lives,” Janosz said. “There is such a need to have access to the resources that the Women's Network provides.”
Janosz said the organization has helped her build her network with tools including resume help, LinkedIn profiles and connecting with business professionals about different roles and positions.
“When you are able to meet some of these women, you can tell how excited they are about it, you can tell how passionate they are, and they want to see the network do well,” Janosz said. “They want to see you do well, they want to help you, like everybody is very, very helpful.”
Vinick said it is easy for students to get connected and join the free network online to get started making meaningful connections. Additionally, Vinick encourages students to consider becoming a part of the new A&M leadership team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.