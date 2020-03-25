The 73rd student senate session took place over Zoom on Wednesday, March 25.
The first topics they covered were invocations for senate positions. The remainder of the evening was reserved for nominations and elections for speaker of the senate, pro tempore, rules and regulations chair and finance chair. The nominees were asked a variety of questions by the senators and chairs present, including their views on the importance of diversity and inclusiveness in the senate and on campus as a whole. The floor was open for questions to the nominees.
The senate first elected political science junior Zach McCue as speaker of the senate. He said his focus will be on respect in the Aggie community, and emphasizing the need for communication within student government.
Political science senior Hannah Spurr, constituency affairs chair, was the only nomination for speaking pro tempore, and was then officially elected. Spurr said that organization is her specialty, and she wants to make matters for student government accessible and easy to understand for those who need it.
Agricultural economics sophomore Meghan Hein, likewise, was the only nomination for rules and regulations chair and was elected. She said she would like to start her job by introducing elements of student government code in all aspects of future sessions.
Last on the agenda was the nomination and election for finance chair. Ag leadership and development junior John Teague was the only nominee and was elected.
Also during the session, student body president elect, economics junior Eric Mendoza, was officially sworn in as student body president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.