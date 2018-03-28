As undergraduate students approach graduation, some prepare themselves for the next step in their academic future.
There are many steps students take to be successful in higher education programs, such as graduate school. Students face many challenges when deciding if graduate school is the right fit for them. Marvin Benitez, Bioenvironmental Sciences senior, is currently in the process of applying to the plant pathology and microbiology graduate program to pursue a master’s degree at Texas A&M.
“I want to be recognized for contributing and making a positive change to the agriculture community,” Benitez said.
As a current student who is waiting on acceptance into the program, Benitez said there are many things prospective graduate applicants should do to prepare themselves for when they are deciding whether to apply.
“I was able to prepare myself to take the General Readiness Exam (GRE) by taking different practice exams, which was extremely nerve-racking,” Benitez said, “but I kind of wish I would have taken more advanced classes that could have made my studies more difficult, which could have also given me more knowledge to be able to tackle grad school.”
Benitez said those who wish to pursue graduate school should remember not to fall behind with coursework and classes, stay informed and up to date with entrance exams and application dates and stay involved and connected with activities and organizations which will help better the chances of getting into a program.
“Your undergrad years will fly past you and you might miss your shot at reaching something greater,” Benitez said.
Despite the fears and trials of graduate school, Shannon Norris, teaching assistant and Ph.D student, has made the most of her higher education experiences and is currently pursuing a doctorate in the agricultural leadership, education and communications department at A&M. Norris said everyone has a different and unique graduate experience, depending on the type of program a student is pursuing.
“I would definitely recommend looking up the word ‘thesis’ before you fully commit to a master’s program that requires that intense of a project,” Norris said.
One thing students may not know about applying for a graduate program is financial assistance is available to them, according to Norris.
“Assistantships are essentially a graduate school scholarship where you work for the university in exchange for part of your tuition,” Norris said. “For those students who are looking to pursue a graduate degree, I highly suggest asking about assistantship. Graduate school is a completely different level of education than undergrad, but any student who is wanting to advance their knowledge in their disciple would be a good fit to attend.”
Brytann Busick, agricultural leadership, education and communications graduate student, is preparing for graduation in May. After recently defending her thesis, Busick said her decision to attend a graduate program was the right step for having the career she wanted.
“I wouldn’t have been as qualified for positions that I probably would have wanted, and I’ve used it as an opportunity to really sharpen my communication skills,” Busick said.
Despite her graduation in the near future, Busick said there were many challenges she faced to get where she is today.
“I think one of the biggest challenges is managing long-term to-do list items, like your thesis especially,” Busick said. “But also with short-term to-do list items such as research for professors and your school work.”
Time management and strategic planning are necessary skills to be successful in grad school, according to Busick.
“Trying to balance thesis writing with normal grad school requirements is definitely the biggest challenge,” Busick said.
There are many opportunities and resources available to students, which will prepare them for success in some of the most challenging years in their academic careers.
