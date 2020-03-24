Due to the extension of spring break, the 72nd senate meeting of March 18 was rescheduled to March 24.
The meeting began with then Constituency Affairs Reform Act being sent to the rules and regulation committee to clarify the role of the constituency affairs chair.
In regards to COVID-19, a resolution was passed to identify the pandemic, thank the faculty and staff for their hard work and reassure students and families that ‘We will get through this crisis together.”
A bill was passed to allow emergency online senate meetings for the remainder of the semester. This was needed to be certain that any legislation passed this semester is not questionable, as this circumstance is not outlined in Senate rules and regulations.
On March 3, in collaboration with the MSC L.T Jordan Institute and the Venezuelan Student Association, the Venezuelan Ambassador to the United States Carlos Vecchio visited Rudder Theatre; to help identify and support the fight of Venezuelan students toward liberty and democracy in thier home country, a resolution was introduced by Liberal Arts Caucus Mariana Montes and was passed to continue to support these students.
In order to support the women of Mexico in their fight against gender-based violence, inequality, and sexism, Montes introduced another resolution, that was passed in the Student Senate titled, “ A day without women.”
All meetings will resume as scheduled on via Zoom and a recording will be available to students on the senate homepage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.