Beginning in May, journalism junior Brady Stone will lead The Battalion as editor-in-chief for the rest of the calendar year and into spring 2021.
Stone joined The Battalion in November 2018 as a page designer, but quickly grew interested in other parts of the paper. After being on staff for several months as a page designer, Stone wrote his first article for Maroon Life magazine in April 2019. In the fall, Stone began writing in-depth features, such as covering the 20th anniversary of Bonfire collapse.
During the spring 2020 semester, Stone served as both head page designer and assistant news editor. His high school journalism teacher Erika Prater, Class of 1995, said Stone is universally talented.
“I’ve had students who were excellent writers or enthusiastic photographers or skilled designers,” Prater said. “Brady is all of those ... he is equally gifted in every aspect of journalism.”
Throughout his education in journalism, Stone said the guidance he has received from his teachers and fellow editors will be the most helpful as he transitions into his new role.
“I have learned so much from my journalism instructors and The Battalion’s past editorial staffs. I owe them all of my gratitude,” Stone said. “I am so honored to be joining the long list of Battalion editor-in-chiefs and I am excited to lead our staff into 2021.”
Current editor Samantha Mahler has worked closely with Stone since he was a page designer. Mahler, an agricultural communications and journalism senior, said Stone’s leadership abilities have been a huge asset to The Battalion’s editorial staff.
“Brady has always looked for ways to improve The Battalion, whether it’s through design or our social media presence,” Mahler said. “I’ve learned so much through watching him grow as a journalist, and I am excited to see him lead The Battalion this coming year.”
