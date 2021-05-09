Later this May, The Battalion will move under new editorial supervision after three semesters with its current editor, journalism junior Brady Stone, at the helm.
Journalism sophomore Shelby McVey was recently named the summer editor-in-chief of The Battalion, and international studies junior Myranda Campanella will hold the position in the fall and spring.
McVey, who started with The Battalion in 2019 as a Life & Arts reporter and now serves as Life & Arts editor, said joining The Battalion was one of the best decisions she has made in college.
“I’ve always encouraged people if they were even thinking of joining The Batt to just take the leap and do it because honestly I never saw myself making the connections I have and that’s all because I have The Battalion backing me,” McVey said. “It’s given me such real-world experience, so the fact that I have real-world influence on freshmen and new staff now and get to help them write the stories they have dreamed about, whether they write about news, politics, sports or whatever is so cool.”
This summer, The Battalion will be transitioning back to a summer print schedule for the first time since 2019, and Stone said he looks forward to seeing McVey lead The Battalion back into a sense of normalcy.
“Seeing Shelby grow these last four semester has been amazing,” Stone said. “She has definitely found her niche, and I am so excited to see her help our younger staff members find theirs as well. I know good things are to come this summer.”
Campanella, who was an assistant news editor in the fall of 2020 and managing editor for the spring semester, said she also is looking forward to a more normal semester but is ready to serve The Battalion’s readers no matter the circumstance.
“It will definitely be a good environment for our staff who will finally get to meet each other in person,” Campanella said. “News is always flowing but I’m hoping for less and less bad news coming out next semester. I definitely look forward to focusing on A&M, traditions and our daily campus coverage ... I feel like our staff is itching to be back so that will be good.”
After serving as one of The Battalion’s chief student leaders for the last semester, Stone said Campanella has the expertise and experience to make the most of two semesters as editor-in-chief.
“Myranda can digest and produce news so easily and I think that is what The Battalion needs, especially heading into some post-pandemic coverage,” Stone said. “The Batt is in great hands in the coming semesters and Myranda is one of the biggest reasons why.”
