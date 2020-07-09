The state of Texas will invest $57 million in federal funds to help maintain need-based financial aid programs and keep students enrolled at their colleges and universities, according to a June 8 press release from the Office of the Governor.
This funding, which will come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund made possible by the CARES Act, will offset potential coronavirus-related cuts to key state financial aid programs.
"As Texas responds to the economic and educational impacts of COVID-19, we want to make sure that students who depend on financial aid continue to receive the support they need to earn their college degree,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in the release.
Financial aid programs that will be given this funding include the Toward EXcellence Access & Success Grant Program, Texas Educational Opportunity Grants and Tuition Equalization Grants, according to the press release.
"This funding will help keep our students on the path to finishing their education and entering the workforce with knowledge and experience that will help them launch productive careers and attract more employers to our state,” Gov. Abbott said. “These grant programs provide targeted investments in Texas students and in the future of our state."
