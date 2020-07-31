For months, Texas politicians have been working to relieve colleges facing funding cuts due to COVID-19. This month alone, Texas has invested a total of $175 million in post-secondary students and institutions in the state.
Following Texas’ initial $57 million investment in collegiate, need-based financial aid programs on July 8, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on July 22 that an additional $118 million in federal funds will be allocated to support higher education in Texas.
"One of the best ways to accelerate our economic recovery is to make strategic investments in our future workforce," Governor Abbott said in a press release.
According to the release, the funding includes $46.5 million in aid for training and reskilling displaced workers in high-demand fields, $46.5 million in emergency student support, $15 million in strategic education and workforce data infrastructure and $10 million to improve the quality of online learning.
This federal funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund that is made available through the CARES Act, signed into law by President Trump on March 27.
"These federal funds will provide targeted assistance to keep students enrolled or help them re-enroll in higher education so they can pursue new professional and economic opportunities for themselves and their families,” Abbott said in the release. “By investing in our students and institutions, we will make our workforce and our economy even stronger."
Texas officials like Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dennis Bonnen and Texas State Senator Jane Nelson said in the release that the investment will help grow a skilled workforce and lead Texas toward economic recovery.
For more information about recent funding allocated to higher education in Texas, click here.
